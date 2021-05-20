newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Capitol Music Group Hires Edgar Machuca for a Multi-Label A&R Role

By admin
radiofacts.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCapitol Music Group Hires Edgar Machuca for a Multi-Label A&R Role. Capitol Music Group has appointed Edgar Machuca, also known as “Edd Grand” to the newly created position of senior VP of A&R for both Capitol Records and Virgin Music Label & Artist Services. In his new position, he will...

radiofacts.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gates
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Wale
Person
Yo Gotti
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Halsey
Person
Christopher Walken
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music#Independent Music#Rap Music#Recording Artists#Independent Artists#Creative Artists#Hollywood#Edd Grand#A R#Cmg#Latin#Atlantic Records#Warner Records#Artist Partner Group#Puerto Rican#Virgin Music#The Capital Music Group#Capitol Tower#Capital Music Group#Senior Vp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Have a Joint Project on The Way

The backlash against Tory Lanez’ alleged attack on Megan Thee Stallion is not stopping the artist from continuing to work his music. Tory recently did a live stream concert called Playboy and right after it, hopped on Instagram Live for an interview with DJ Carisma. During the conversation, he revealed that he has a joint project with Chris Brown on the way.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Capitol Music Group & Motown Records teams with Verizon for 5G music experiences

Artists will use advanced content production technology at Verizon’s 5G Lab in Los Angeles. Verizon, Capitol Music Group (CMG), and Motown Records will explore how 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) can help artists reach fans in new and engaging ways, both digitally and in-person, as people return to venues. The companies are launching a new Emerging Tech and Emerging Artist program that will pair three rapidly rising CMG and Motown recording artists with advanced content production technologies to bring the artists’ creative visions to life in unique and enhanced ways. Verizon’s 5G Lab in Los Angeles will serve as the production facility for the series, giving artists access to a 5G-powered virtual production stage, a volumetric capture studio, game engine technology, and a suite of Extended Reality (XR) production tools.
BusinessNew York Post

Universal Music Group leans into e-commerce with new executive hire

Universal Music Group said Tuesday that it is looking to expand its e-commerce business under new hire Richelle Parham. The world’s biggest music company, which represents the likes of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Post Malone, is expected to be spun off by parent company Vivendi and go public by the end of 2021. UMG, which is valued at $36.4 billion, said in February that the IPO would take place on the Euronext NV exchange in Amsterdam.
MoviesPosted by
rolling out

Chance The Rapper to debut his new film in AMC theatres this summer (video)

May 13 marks the fifth anniversary since the release of Chance The Rapper’s breakout Coloring Book mixtape and Chicago rapper is marking the date with a partnership with AMC Theatres to release a new film celebrating the five-year milestone. The movie is entitled Magnificent Coloring World and is directed by Jake Schreier and produced by Chance’s House of Kicks and Park Pictures. The movie is set to be released this summer and will be the first time an individual recording artist has distributed a film through AMC.
Celebritiessubstreammagazine.com

Pitt tha Kid Taps Lil Wayne & Talaban Dooda For Debut, “Run”

The best rapper alive, Lil Wayne, helps usher in the arrival of platinum producer-turned-recording artist Pitt Tha Kid in the release of the juxtaposition visual to the debut single, titled “Run.” For the collaboration, Pitt, the man behind hits for Young Thug, Big Sean and 2 Chainz, brings Wayne and newcomer Taleban Dooda into his world, where nothing but pure mayhem ensues. Stream it here.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
dot.LA

LA Tech Weekly Roundup: Music Labels' New Role

Former CEO of Amazon Consumer Worldwide Jeff Wilke has moved to Los Angeles part-time, where he is focused on investing in underrepresented founders and restoring American manufacturing prowess. We talked to him about what he learned about his time at Amazon and what's coming next. The musicians that make up...
MinoritiesPosted by
WRAL News

Jhené Aiko, Saweetie to perform on AAPI advocacy TV special

NEW YORK — Platinum-selling performers of part-Asian descent, including R&B singer Jhené Aiko and rapper Saweetie, will perform on a TV special produced by The Asian American Foundation, the newly formed organization launched to improve AAPI advocacy. TAAF announced Thursday that English icon Sting will also perform at “See Us...
Musicflaunt.com

DJ Megan Ryte | Self-Titled Debut Album & The Reality Of Starting Her Own Label

If you’re not familiar with DJ Megan Ryte, prepare to fall in love. Hailing from New York, it’s hard to miss the acclaimed DJ, producer, and radio personality on New York’s legendary Hot 97, bringing good energy and vibrations anywhere and everywhere she goes. From DJing college parties at age 17 to touring the world for all the hottest artists, Megan is a go-getter who loves music down to the core, exuding both inner and outer beauty in all facets of her life.
MusicRegister Citizen

Common Enlists Damian Marley for 'What Do You Say (Move It Baby)' Remix

Common enlists Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley for a reggae remix of “What Do You Say (Move It Baby),” a track from the rapper’s 2020 EP A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 1). “This remix took me to another place that I had never been musically,” Common said of the song in a statement. “I’ve always been a fan of reggae music and dance hall, so to work with one of the greats has been inspiring.”
Theater & DanceNME

BTS reveal more about their “dynamic” new single, ‘Butter’

BTS have revealed more about what fans can expect from their next English-language single, ‘Butter’. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, RM from the group described it as being “very energetic..and very summery. It has a very dynamic performance.”. The song is also said to have a “superstar glow”...
Musichypefresh.co

Dave East Releases New “Know How I Feel” Visual Featuring Mary J. Blige

Praised for his lyricism and raw storytelling, New York rapper Dave East is one of the most promising rappers on the scene today. Born and raised in Harlem, his east coast upbringing has prepared him most for his latest collaboration featuring the legendary Mary J. Blige. For his new single “Know How I Feel” the Queen of Hip Hop gave East a great asssit for an incredible release.
Musicthisis50.com

Rapper Boss Ko Is Putting His Unique Twist On Music

From the heart of Chicago, Boss Ko has been booming lately in terms of music-making and money-making. By showing off his true potential through multiple releases this year alone, Boss Ko has grown immensely as both an artist but also in the numbers and love he receives on each release.
MusicEssence

Monaleo Is The Rapper From Houston You Need To Know

The 20-year-old superstar is on her way to the top. As the music industry begins to emerge from the pandemic, new artist’s are surfacing hand-in-hand. Within the past few weeks, we’ve seen some of our favorite festivals and media conglomerates announce summer events with updated lineups and fresh faces. “Im really excited to be in this position right now,” Monaleo tells ESSENCE.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Trae Tha Truth honored at 2021 BBMAs

Houston rapper will receive Billboard Change Maker Award. Houston-based rapper, philanthropist, and social activist Trae Tha Truth will be the second recipient of the annual Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). Hosted by Nick Jonas, the BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23rd at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.
MinoritiesTv20detroit.com

Hip-Hop history: Dropping the beat on AAPI artists

A new album from hip-hop artists Jason Chu, Alan Z and Humble the Poet tackles Asian American history and spotlights the Asian hip-hop community. "Listening to this album is kind of like the reminder that we’re all in this together and we’re coming together as a united front," said Rapper Alan Z.