Capitol Music Group Hires Edgar Machuca for a Multi-Label A&R Role

Artists will use advanced content production technology at Verizon’s 5G Lab in Los Angeles. Verizon, Capitol Music Group (CMG), and Motown Records will explore how 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) can help artists reach fans in new and engaging ways, both digitally and in-person, as people return to venues. The companies are launching a new Emerging Tech and Emerging Artist program that will pair three rapidly rising CMG and Motown recording artists with advanced content production technologies to bring the artists’ creative visions to life in unique and enhanced ways. Verizon’s 5G Lab in Los Angeles will serve as the production facility for the series, giving artists access to a 5G-powered virtual production stage, a volumetric capture studio, game engine technology, and a suite of Extended Reality (XR) production tools.