Kaley Cuoco is becoming quite the queen of TV. While she gained fame at a young age from her role in the sitcom 8 Simple Rules, she blew up when she played Penny on CBS’s The Big Bang Theory. Since seeing massive success and making a mother lode of moola on the long-running hit series, she has stepped her producing game way up and seems to have found and stuck with her niche in TV. After producing and starring in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, Cuoco is now bringing a different kind of book to TV - and this time you may want to stock up on tissues.