These items are from Buffalo Grove Police Department incident reports. The Buffalo Grove Journal publishes the police blotter every Thursday. Marie E. Rivera, 50, of Poplar Court, Buffalo Grove, was charged May 1 with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, and improper traffic lane usage. She was charged at 9:40 a.m. in the 600 block of White Pine Road. Police did not disclose any further details.