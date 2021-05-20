newsbreak-logo
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Are wheels coming off the Lightfoot bus? Plus, when cancel culture comes for you, recovery can be impossible

 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/20/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, documentarian and former candidate for Canadian Parliament, Caylan Ford joins the conversation to talk about what happens when cancel culture comes for a respected member of the community and the trail of destruction it leaves behind. Plus, amid an exodus of leadership, terrible violence on the streets, and a laundry list of problems with the city’s finances, why is Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot taking a stand against the lack of diversity in Chicago’s newsrooms?

