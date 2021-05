We’ve all been home more than usual lately, and the longer we stare at each room of our home, the more we realize just how much we’re yearning for a change. If you’ve wanted to revamp your bathroom, but don’t want to break the bank to get a fresh new look, never fear. We’ve come up with some budget bathroom upgrades that won’t break your bank account and practical advice that will help you get the job done in record time. Practically anyone can accomplish these bathroom upgrades and affordable shower ideas (yes, even you). What are you waiting for? Your next weekend project awaits!