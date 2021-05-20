newsbreak-logo
NFL

Broncos jump one spot in “most improved” offseason teams

By Kendall Valenzuela
denverfan.com
 21 hours ago

The Denver Broncos have made a lot of offseason moves, but that hasn't helped the team much in ESPN's latest power rankings. The Broncos rose from the No. 27 spot to No. 26, leapfrogging the Philadelphia Eagles who dropped one spot. ESPN asked NFL Nation writers to pick players already...

denverfan.com
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Two Areas Broncos Have Improved Independent of QB Position in 2021

The Denver Broncos' draft-day maneuvers were hijacked by the news of Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay. Ever since the Broncos have been tied to multiple rumors. Trading for the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback is a no-brainer, but until it actually happens (which is probably a long shot as of today), the Broncos will be taking the field with either Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater at the most important position in sports.
NFLdenverfan.com

Bridgewater ready to be “ultimate team player” for Broncos

Newest Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater joined “Nick and Cecil” to discuss what it means to be a Denver Bronco and what he is going to bring to the team. He also gave his impression of Drew Lock and talked about what he will bring to the quarterback battle.
NFLFrankfort Times

Broncos' Kleine highest-ranking female scouting exec in NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. That makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. Additionally, she's believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting...
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Broncos have one of league's most improved secondaries, PFF says

There's probably no argument as to which unit was the Broncos' most battered in 2020. Eight different cornerbacks started at least one game last year, and five corners each logged at least 250 defensive snaps. Of those five, two were rookies. While Denver did have reliable play from safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, that fragile balance in the secondary was not a recipe for success for the Broncos. Head Coach Vic Fangio and his defense performed admirably given those difficulties, but those conditions were something the team would aim to avoid going forward.
NFLMile High Report

NFL announces offseason workout dates for Broncos

The NFL announced their offseason workout program dates on Thursday for each team. For the Denver Broncos, the will be holding their rookie minicamp next week, then we’ll see OTA workouts through late May and early June, before ending with their annual mandatory minicamp. Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16 OTA Offseason...
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Broncos Weekend: Which Broncos rookies will play the most snaps in 2021?

On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater predict which Broncos rookies will make the biggest impact in 2021 and which is the perfect fit for Vic Fangio's defense. Plus, Atwater chats with Super Bowl 50 champ Ryan Harris about the Ja'Wuan James injury reports and what he likes about new Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater. Finally, Alexis Perry brings us "Voice of the Fan" and how Mario Vetanze is using his family's business to keep generations of Broncos players on the field.
NFLUSA Today

Denver Broncos offseason dates and minicamp schedule

The NFL announced offseason schedules for all 32 teams on Thursday. For the Denver Broncos, first-round draft pick Patrick Surtain II will lead the team’s draft class (and UDFAs) at an early minicamp one week from today. After that, OTAs will begin later in the month followed by a mandatory...
NFLYardbarker

Report: Broncos 'Legitimate Landing Spot' for Aaron Rodgers

While cautioning a would-be deal is likely weeks away — if it ever materializes — NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday the Denver Broncos are a "legitimate landing spot" for disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers and have begun piecing together trade packages to acquire the reigning NFL MVP.
NFLDenver Post

Broncos Journal: Right tackle spot should be Bobby Massie’s to lose

Twelve things about the Broncos as rookie minicamp continued Saturday:. 1. The right tackle spot should be Bobby Massie’s to lose. He signed a one-year deal during the week and Cameron Fleming agreed to terms, but has not signed yet. Massie has 110 career starts compared to 42 for Fleming. If Massie wins the job, the next question is whether Fleming is kept as a swing backup tackle or if the Broncos stick with Calvin Anderson.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Ranking the most-intriguing games on the Broncos' 2021 schedule

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' season won't kick off for another few months, but with the 2021 schedule in hand, we can start to look ahead to some of the best matchups of the season. As Denver prepares for the first 17-game schedule in NFL history, there are plenty of...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as exec director of football ops

The Denver Broncos named Kelly Kleine as the executive director of football operations, a move that purportedly makes her the highest-ranking female in scouting in the history of the NFL. Kleine reports directly to general manager George Paton, with whom she worked for nine years in Minnesota. Kleine was with...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants co-owner: Saquon Barkley might not be ready for Week 1

On Wednesday, the NFL released the regular-season schedule, which has the New York Giants opening the 2021 campaign against the Denver Broncos. But last week, Giants co-owner Jon Tisch talked to TMZ and indicated running back Saquon Barkley, who’s recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, might not be ready for Week 1.
NFLNBC Sports

Broncos sign Bobby Massie to a one-year deal

The Broncos have held auditions with veteran offensive tackles in their search for a replacement for starting right tackle Ja'Wuan James. They worked out Bobby Massie, Dennis Kelly, Cam Fleming and Jermaine Eluemunor on Wednesday, and they have agreed to terms with Massie on a one-year, $4 million deal, per his agents, AMDG Sports.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: 5 most winnable games on team’s 2021 schedule

Now that we have had a few days to digest the Denver Broncos’ schedule for the coming season, there has been plenty to take away. We have talked about everything from the most intriguing games on the slate to the most difficult. We have also predicted the team’s win-loss record. But how many games will this team win?
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys To Sign New QB? Jeff Driskel Scouting Report

FRISCO - Jeff Driskel has something the backup QBs on the Dallas Cowboys lack: A real NFL track record. But Driskel - visiting The Star today with an inside track on signing with the Dallas Cowboys and winning the No. 2 quarterback job behind Dak Prescott - is lacking something, too.
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Our biggest takeaways from Denver’s rookie minicamp

The guys discuss what role the Broncos’ rookies will have this year, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.