How To Reface Your Tub Or Shower
Working time: Less than a day plus 24 hours for the finish to cure. Project cost: Average is $150, depending on size of surface. Bathtub or shower refinishing is also known as reglazing. This process does not require the removal of old fixtures and is significantly less expensive than bath remodel. The process involves removing the top layer from your bath or shower, repairing any chips or cracks and applying a new primer and topcoat to the surface. You can hire a professional to do the job, but resurfacing tubs and showers is a doable project for an experienced DIYer.www.forbes.com