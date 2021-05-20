newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

How To Reface Your Tub Or Shower

By Debbie Wolfe,, Samantha Allen
Posted by 
Forbes Advisor
Forbes Advisor
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Working time: Less than a day plus 24 hours for the finish to cure. Project cost: Average is $150, depending on size of surface. Bathtub or shower refinishing is also known as reglazing. This process does not require the removal of old fixtures and is significantly less expensive than bath remodel. The process involves removing the top layer from your bath or shower, repairing any chips or cracks and applying a new primer and topcoat to the surface. You can hire a professional to do the job, but resurfacing tubs and showers is a doable project for an experienced DIYer.

www.forbes.com
Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money advice, news and reviews, helping consumers make smart financial decisions and choose the right financial products.

 http://www.forbes.com/advisor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Brush#The Mask#Surface Area#Latex Gloves#Diyer Project#Ppe#Paint#Tub Drain#Bath Remodel#Faucet#Bathtub Refinishing#Sponge Brush#Resurfacing Tubs#Soap Dishes#Paint Rollers#Epoxy Filler#Vacuum#Showers#Scratches#Protect Area Mask
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
StyleCaster

Tasteful Accent Benches With Storage That You Can Hide All of Your Clutter In

If your home is short on closet space or cabinets, an accent bench with storage is the perfect Trojan horse to add to your home. It accomplishes two important goals in one fell swoop. An accent bench serves as a place to sit and rest your feet on, but it can also be a huge space safer. Depending on the type of accent bench you purchase, you can either see your storage beneath the bench or have a hollow space inside your bench to put extra junk.
Technologymarthastewart.com

Your Guide to Properly Cleaning Your Mouse Pad

Cleaning our everyday surfaces, from doorknobs to key fobs, has become a part of our daily routine, even more so since the COVID-19 pandemic. While you surely have plenty of cleaning tips that you regularly already employ to in order to maintain a gleaming (and germ-free) home, there might be some surfaces you are neglecting. When was the last time you sanitized your mouse pad? According to our expert, Kim Komando, radio host about consumer technology and entrepreneur, this should be done often.
LifestyleKitchen and Bath Design News

Floormount Tub Filler

Among the vast selection of bath faucets and tub fillers from Aquabrass is the Blade Floormount Tub Filler with Handshower. Available in three stock finishes and on-order custom finishes, the filler features solid brass construction and a 5′ reinforced PVC hose handshower.
LifestylePosted by
HowStuffWorks

How to Clean Your Dryer Vent

If your clothes are taking a long time to dry, that could be due to lint buildup in your dryer. Eleonora Galli/Getty Images. Are your clothes taking longer to dry than usual? Does it smell like something's burning in the laundry room? Is the top of your dryer too hot to touch after you put in a load of laundry? If you answered yes to any of these questions, it's time for a routine maintenance on your dryer vent. Warning signs like these are common indications of a dirty or clogged dryer that can potentially put your home at risk of a fire.
Lifestylehomedit.com

Are Salt Water Hot Tubs Better than Regular Hot Tubs?

Hot tubs are quite a large investment, so caring for them should be just as important as caring for all your prized possessions. In today’s hectic world, we need more places where we can relax in the comfort of our very home, and a hot tub can help you turn a simple patio into the place you’ll crave to be in at the end of each day.
Interior DesignHouzz

New This Week: 5 Beautiful Bathrooms With a Shower-Tub Combo

There are many benefits of having a shower-tub combo in a family or guest bathroom. Combining the functions saves space, of course, but it also ensures flexibility for small kids, teenagers, guests and even future homebuyers. Here, five small bathrooms with a shower-tub combo showcase a range of ideas for creating a stylish design.
LifestyleNew Haven Register

How Many Times Do Men Actually Need to Shower Per Week?

Historically, Americans love to shower. There are countries with frequent, muggy temps that shower more — Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Spain all post prodigious numbers — but on a daily basis, Americans hold their own. The average shower lasts eight minutes long, and the average family devotes 40 gallons of water to the practice a day.
Home & GardenKitchen and Bath Design News

Industrial Tub Filler

The Preciso collection by Kalia comprises a complete range of bathroom faucets that reflect an industrial feel. Made of solid brass, the faucets combine knurled texture with sleek, tubular pieces that are gently squared off. The tub filler, shown, includes a coordinating handshower.
Interior Designthespruce.com

How to Make a Chalkboard Wall

Chalkboard walls are an easy DIY project that can be completed in an afternoon. Chalkboard paint allows you to turn almost any surface into a chalkboard. The paint, when dried and cured, creates a hard, scratch-resistant surface that can be applied to wood, metal, drywall, glass, concrete, and more. Applying chalkboard paint to a wall transforms it into a functional element in a room. A DIY chalkboard wall is perfect for kids' rooms, offices, or for use as a message center in a kitchen. Follow this simple DIY to learn how to make a chalkboard wall in your home.
Home & GardenFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

The best bathroom vessel sink

Vessel sinks exude luxury and enhance a bathroom’s aesthetics. They can be installed on a plain flat-top vanity or an upcycled cabinet. When paired with an ornate faucet, the vessel sink transforms a vanity into the stylish focal point of the bathroom. If a bathroom remodel is on your horizon,...
Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

What Can You Use Your Loft Conversion For?

If you’re planning a loft conversion, you probably already have an idea as to how you’d like to use the space. But if you’re extending the home for selling purposes, you might not know the best way to utilize the space. Plus, the attic often has a lot more space...
Posted by
Health & Wellness By Karla

How To Feng Shui Your Bedroom

A bedroom is a place to rest, recharge, and refuel for the next day, and it should be your sanctuary. If you're having trouble sleeping or never feel well-rested in the morning, try redecorating your room and turning into a feng shui oasis. Here's how to do just that.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Home & GardenPosted by
Redfin

Doing a Shower Remodel? Consider These Ideas to Breathe Life Into Your Shower Renovation

A shower should be a sanctuary, a stress-reducing environment, somewhere you can easily relax and free yourself of a hard day’s work. But if your shower is beginning to feel outdated or is showing signs of wear, a shower renovation may be needed to breathe new life into your bathroom. Showers can come in many different shapes and sizes to fit the aesthetic of any bathroom, and even the smallest upgrade can go a long way in transforming your bathroom into the sanctuary you envision as your perfect escape.
Skin CareAllentown Morning Call

How to steam your face

Facials are incredibly good for your skin, but they’re not cheap. The cost of getting them at a salon once per week or even once per month adds up quickly. Not everyone has the budget necessary to indulge in this spa treatment — and even if the cost isn’t an issue, some people simply don’t have the time to make the trip.
ApparelDomaine

How to Wash and Store Your Out-of-Season Wardrobe

As the weather warms up, you're likely feeling eager to put those bulky sweaters, wintery knits, and thick linens away until next year. This is particularly true if you live in a small space and can only keep one season stocked in your closet at any given time. But don't store your out-of-season gear just yet. There are a handful of best practices to follow in order to keep your not-in-use pieces good as new while they rest.
Interior DesignRefinery29

This Toronto Apartment Is A California-Inspired DIY Heaven

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennials. Today, tarot reader and entrepreneur Robin Daprato shows us how she turned her Toronto apartment into a California-inspired, DIY sanctuary. Just steps from the hustle of West Queen West in Toronto’s so-hip-it-hurts Trinity...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Reader's Digest

How to Clean Out Your Closet

If you’ve ever uttered the phrase “I have nothing to wear,” while standing in front of an overstuffed wardrobe, it’s time to tackle the mess. The most challenging part of sprucing up your space is actually committing to the project. Once you decide to declutter, not only will it take the guesswork out of putting together outfits, it will transform your state of mind. A clutter-free life will lead to a clutter-free mind, explains Julie Ann Clauss, founder of The Wardrobe, a professional fashion archiving and storage service. “When your clothes are organized, dressing is a more relaxing and enjoyable experience. It’s so liberating to see a neatly edited closet of things you love and wear, rather than an overcrowded mess,” shares Clauss.
Interior DesignKitchen and Bath Design News

Art Deco Tub Filler

Inspired by the Art Deco style and architecture of the 1920s, DXV’s Belshire Collection features customizable fittings, with a choice of lever, cross or cushion handles on low- or high-spout faucets. The detailing shines in finishes of satin brass, platinum nickel, brushed nickel or chrome.