How To Reface Your Tub Or Shower

If your clothes are taking a long time to dry, that could be due to lint buildup in your dryer. Eleonora Galli/Getty Images. Are your clothes taking longer to dry than usual? Does it smell like something's burning in the laundry room? Is the top of your dryer too hot to touch after you put in a load of laundry? If you answered yes to any of these questions, it's time for a routine maintenance on your dryer vent. Warning signs like these are common indications of a dirty or clogged dryer that can potentially put your home at risk of a fire.