Wheel of Time

If you’re wondering how D&D measures up in real life, you’re not alone. Presenting the unsung hero of RPGs, the 5ft. Square in real life. The humble five-foot square is the real hero of any D&D adventure. At times it is all that stands between you and your friendly wizard’s fireball. Or between you and the rampaging red dragon’s 69 points of damage from their claw-claw-bite routine. Or the 26d6 points of fire damage if you’d been just a hair closer to that big cone of fire–nevermind that heat radiates far beyond the flame that originates it, a humble five foot square can keep you from the worst damage, or make sure that your foes are caught up in the best of yours.