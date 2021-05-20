newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Wheel of Time

By Got a tip?
Hollywood Reporter
 13 hours ago

‘Wheel of Time’ Snags Early Season 2 Renewal at Amazon. Amazon will keep The Wheel of Time spinning for a second season. The streamer has renewed the fantasy series based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels. The pickup comes as production…

www.hollywoodreporter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wheel Of Time#Fantasy#Time Inc#Amazon Amazon#Production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
Related
Softwarehackaday.com

Reinventing The Wheel

You’ve got a perfectly working software library to do just exactly what you want. Why aren’t you using it? Some of you are already yelling something about NIH syndrome or reinventing the wheel — I hear you. But at least sometimes, there’s a good enough reason to reinvent the wheel: let’s say you want to learn something.
Technologyappadvice.com

Big Wheels Network

Watch Big Wheel Racing & original content about the donk culture and grudge racing world. Watch Big Wheel Racing & original content about the donk culture and grudge racing world. To access all features and content you can subscribe to Big Wheels Network on a monthly or yearly basis with...
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

'Tuning In' with Asleep At The Wheel

Austin music icon Ray Benson and his band Asleep At The Wheel are celebrating more than 50 years of western swing. They are releasing a new EP later this month and an anniversary album later this year. They are featured in this week's "Tuning In" segment.
LifestyleCNET

Swim away with this underwater scooter for just $284

I used to be a scuba instructor, and I remember the first time a fellow trainer brought an underwater scooter on a dive trip. Using it was exhilarating -- pulled along by battery-powered turbine blades, it was an exciting way to effortlessly skim over a coral reef. His scooter cost well over $1,000, though, which scientifically speaking is "way too much." Here's a much more affordable option. Whether you dive, snorkel or just want to cruise around in a pool, the Geneinno G2 is an underwater scooter that usually costs $379. Right now you can get the Geneinno G2 for just $284 when you apply promo code CNETSEA at checkout.
ApparelEsquire

16 Aviator Sunglasses That'll Instantly Upgrade Your Warm-Weather Style

Everyone looks cooler in sunglasses. That's just a fact of life. And while you could hunt down one of the many, many options on the market that might work for your face and personal style, there's also an easy cheat code for folks who just want a guaranteed good thing: Buy a pair of aviators. They're as classic as they come, with almost century-long history, but they're far from dated. In fact, they've achieved that rare feat and become genuinely timeless.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Time Is Running Out to Shop Signed, Blake’s New Amazon Drop

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ready to shop? We wish we could give you more time to prepare, but the clock is already winding down! Signed, Blake is back for another limited fashion collection with Amazon’s The Drop, but these pieces are only available for 30 hours total before they’re gone forever. Multiple pieces have already sold out too!
MusicSeattle Times

Everything you need for an at-home karaoke night

(CNN) — If you’re missing your pre-pandemic karaoke nights with friends, fear not: You can easily re-create your favourite pastime in the comfort and safety of your home. Even if you’re in a province or territory with a stay-at-home order in place, you can still make it a party — virtually, of course!
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

D&D: Five-Foot Squares In Real Life

If you’re wondering how D&D measures up in real life, you’re not alone. Presenting the unsung hero of RPGs, the 5ft. Square in real life. The humble five-foot square is the real hero of any D&D adventure. At times it is all that stands between you and your friendly wizard’s fireball. Or between you and the rampaging red dragon’s 69 points of damage from their claw-claw-bite routine. Or the 26d6 points of fire damage if you’d been just a hair closer to that big cone of fire–nevermind that heat radiates far beyond the flame that originates it, a humble five foot square can keep you from the worst damage, or make sure that your foes are caught up in the best of yours.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Everything an Amazon Fashion Expert Is Adding to Her Cart for the Summer — All Under $50

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Call us psychic, but we have a feeling you’re probably thinking about what to add to your wardrobe as the weather warms up. Summer is just over a month away, after all. (Not that we’re counting.) Whether you’re inspired by TikTok trends or what your favorite celebs are wearing, Amazon is easily the go-to spot for finding affordable summer styles.
Workoutsmensjournal.com

This Punching Bag Will Deliver An Amazing Workout Right From Home

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. If you’re looking for some new workout gear...
Photographyadvrider.com

Take Better Photos with Your Phone

Whether you’re aiming to be the next ADV Instagram star or simply want to take better photos that capture the scenery or the ride better, there are a few simple tricks to make phone photography more interesting. While I’m by no means claiming to know much about the art of photography, I’ve picked up some helpful tips along the way – and here’s what usually results in better photos:
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

The Best Running Socks of 2021

When we pay so much attention to the importance of a quality running shoe, it can be easy to forget that socks are equally as capable of dictating the quality of our run. Granted, running socks weren’t always up to much — every cotton pair resembled a worn washcloth over time. But these days, the best running socks are highly technical, durable and designed to actually fit a human’s foot.
TechnologyPosted by
Parade

The 30 Best July 4th Games for the Whole Family That You Can Buy, DIY or Download

July 4th may be all about watching the fireworks, but before nighttime falls, you need some activities to stay busy. And what better way to do that than with a bunch of games? That’s why we’ve rounded up 30 July 4th games that you, your family and friends can enjoy. They range from ones that will keep your kids entertained, to games you can play over Zoom with your family if you’re planning on staying socially distant this year, to ones you can play on your phone and others you can enjoy with your friends in person.
LifestyleEW.com

Need a last-minute Mother’s Day present? The Disney+ gift subscription card has you covered

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Way behind on your Mother's Day shopping, or struggling with exactly what to get for the mother figure in your life? Never fret, EW's Mother's Day 2021 gift guide is here to help. From cookie cutters to jewelry, there are plenty of inspiration to mine for a last-minute gift, but if you want something that will definitely make it to your special person's doorstep (or rather, inbox) in time this weekend, then the Disney+ gift subscription card is the way to go.
ShoppingVirgin.com

28 awesome ways you can earn Virgin Red points with online shopping

Points. It’s one of those things in life – like heated pools, or an unopened box of Jaffa Cakes – that we just can’t get enough of. Which is good news, given that Virgin Red members can earn points at every turn. That’s right: our new rewards club lets you immerse yourself in a veritable hot tub of treats and earn points for more treats – simply by living your life.