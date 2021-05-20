Nurse Suspected of Murder After Abusing His Colleague

Two recent domestic violence cases highlight the continued work of The Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Team in advocating for victims and holding offenders accountable. On the evening of May 6th, Spokane Police patrol officers located 37 year old Robert D. McCrow and arrested him for six counts of violating a domestic violence no-contact order. McCrow had been harassing and traumatizing his victim for months while avoiding capture. Prior to his arrest, officers from the Domestic Violence Team were preparing a press release requesting public assistance in locating McCrow because of the outstanding threat he posed to his victim. Responding officers were thorough and relentless in their investigation, which ended in the arrest of McCrow who had been the subject of dozens of calls for service over the past few months.