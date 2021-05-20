newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Nurse Suspected of Murder After Abusing His Colleague

By Steven Briggs
Scrubs Magazine
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Phillips, a nurse at Eastern State, a psychiatric hospital in Spokane, WA, has a history of aggressive, violent behavior outside of work. He nearly killed a colleague he was dating, but that didn’t stop his supervisors from keeping him on the job. Now, he’s suspected of killing another nurse he was romantically involved with. Prosecutors have charged Phillips with first-degree murder and attempted murder. His trial is scheduled for later this year.

scrubsmag.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abuser#Mental Health#Domestic Violence#Psychiatric Hospital#Accused Of Assault#Guilty Of Murder#Murder Charges#Attempted Murder#Eastern State#Wa#Signs Of Abuse Phillips#First Degree Murder#Police#Girl#Second Degree Assault#Five Year Old Daughter#Court#Meth#Spokane County Jail#Divorce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Spokane, WAKXL

Man Sentenced For Frying Pan Murder

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A man who pleaded guilty to killing his neighbor with a frying pan was sentenced to 22 years in prison as part of a plea deal. The Spokesman-Review reports 36-year-old Wilbur Tankersley was murdered in May 2020 in an apartment building for low-income people in Spokane.
Spokane, WAMiddletown Press

Woman shot and killed in Spokane road rage incident

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A woman was shot and killed last weekend in what Spokane, Washington, police are calling “a tragic case of road rage.”. The Spokesman-Review reports police got multiple calls reporting the shooting Saturday morning on the city's north side. Police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys says when officers got...
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Spokane, WAFOX 28 Spokane

'We were told the judge will read every single one of them”: Family prepares for sentencing in Makayla Young murder case

SPOKANE, Wash. — One week from today, the man who entered a plea of guilty for the murder of Makayla Young will be sentenced. The victim’s family says they were adamant they did not want a plea deal. They say while they are still upset the case didn’t move forward to a trial, their focus now is on trying to get the maximum sentence possible for Anthony Fuerte.
Spokane, WANew Haven Register

Man who killed neighbor with frying pan gets 22 years

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his neighbor with a frying pan was sentenced to 22 years in prison as part of a plea deal. Wilbur Tankersley, 36, was murdered in May 2020 in an apartment building for low-income people in Spokane, The Spokesman-Review reported.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Woman shot and killed in ‘tragic case of road rage,’ Spokane police say

A woman was shot and killed Saturday morning in what Spokane police are calling “a tragic case of road rage.”. Police got multiple calls reporting the shooting around 11 a.m. at Francis Avenue and Addison Street, said Julie Humphreys, a Spokane Police Department spokeswoman. When officers got there, the woman...
Spokane, WAKREM

Road rage incident in North Spokane leaves one woman dead

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday morning Spokane Police Officers responded to multiple reports in North Spokane of a woman who was shot. Spokane Police spokesperson Julie Humphreys said when officers arrived at the intersection of Francis and Addison they found a woman lying in the roadway. Officers immediately started life savings measures on the victim until medics arrived where the woman was pronounced dead, according to Humphreys.
Washington StateNY Daily News

Tesla on autopilot slams into Washington sheriff deputy’s patrol car

A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Washington sheriff deputy’s patrol car on Saturday, extensively damaging both vehicles. According to KOMO News, less than a minute after Snohomish County deputy parked on the shoulder of a road and exited his vehicle at a crash site, the Tesla slammed into the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Spokane, WAKXLY

Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident in northwest Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Spokane Police spokesperson Julie Humphreys said a motorcyclist reportedly hit a car, which happened off of Beacon Ave. and Indian Trail Rd. at around 2 p.m. Humphreys added the man died at the scene. Drugs...
Spokane, WAKXLY

Two cars crash onto someone’s lawn in northwest Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two cars crashed and ran onto someone’s lawn early Sunday afternoon at Monroe and Lacrosse. Spokane Police said the owner’s house was not hit by either of the cars. Police said one person has been sent to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and no...
Spokane, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

Man died in motorcycle vs. car crash on Beacon Avenue and Indian Trail Road (Spokane, WA)

On Saturday afternoon, a man lost his life in a motorcycle vs. car collision on Beacon Avenue and Indian Trail Road at around 2:00 p.m. Spokane Police spokesperson Julie Humphreys reported that a motorcycle collided with a car Beacon Avenue and Indian Trail Road. On arrival, authorities declared the motorcyclist deceased on the spot. Officials believe that drugs and alcohol did not play a factor in the fatal crash. As of now, authorities did not provide any further details regarding the accident and have not released the identity of the victim.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane, Washington

Domestic Violence Unit Update

Two recent domestic violence cases highlight the continued work of The Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Team in advocating for victims and holding offenders accountable. On the evening of May 6th, Spokane Police patrol officers located 37 year old Robert D. McCrow and arrested him for six counts of violating a domestic violence no-contact order. McCrow had been harassing and traumatizing his victim for months while avoiding capture. Prior to his arrest, officers from the Domestic Violence Team were preparing a press release requesting public assistance in locating McCrow because of the outstanding threat he posed to his victim. Responding officers were thorough and relentless in their investigation, which ended in the arrest of McCrow who had been the subject of dozens of calls for service over the past few months.