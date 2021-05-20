newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame to Honor Henry

By David Boclair
Posted by 
AllTitans
AllTitans
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gn9uT_0a5wygfF00

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame has named Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry its 2021 Tennessean of the Year for his performance during the 2020 NFL season as well as his off-the-field endeavors.

The award is the highest of the TSHOF’s annual honors and tops the one Henry received a year ago. In 2020, he was the Male Pro Athlete of the Year.

The Tennessean of the Year was first awarded in 1982 and recognizes “an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to our society through sports or other methods, demonstrating strong character and high-profile leadership.” Previous winners include Dolly Parton (2020), Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk (2019) and Peyton Manning (1998, 2016).

Additionally, the Titans were named Professional Team of the Year after they went 11-5 and won the AFC South for the first time since 2008.

Henry became the eighth player in NFL history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season when he ran for 2,027 yards, the fifth-highest total ever, capped by a career-high 250-yard performance against the Houston Texans. He was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year, selected to his second Pro Bowl and became the fifth player all-time – the first in more than 50 years – to lead the league in rushing yards, carries and rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

Off the field, he has been a consistent advocate in support of children’s charities and made “significant contributions” to local relief efforts for COVID-19 relief and recovery from a tornado hit Middle Tennessee in March 2020.

Henry and the team will be honored at the Hall’s annual awards festivities, which will include the induction of this year’s 11-member Hall of Fame class that includes Titans play-by-play voice Mike Keith. Those events will take place the weekend of June 26.

AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
80
Followers
119
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Amy Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Keith Hall#Middle Tennessee#Team Sports#Tshof#Professional Team Of#Fame Class#Nfl History#Houston#Touchdowns#Consecutive Seasons#Running#Strunk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLrotoballer.com

Dynasty Risers and Fallers: Ryan, Henry, Jacobs

Each week, this column provides you with movement in the RosterWatch Dynasty Rankings. We highlight players who have gained or lost value recently. Tracking these player value trends assists dynasty players in identifying opportunities to improve their rosters, as the landscape of the market is ever-changing. This column was written...
NFLnumberfire.com

NFL Futures Betting: Who Will Be the MVP in 2021?

The NFL Draft is over. Free agency has all but dried up. The 2021 NFL season will be here before you know it. Get excited, people. As our eyes turn towards the coming campaign, we can begin to speculate as to who the stars of the season will be. FanDuel Sportsbook has odds on who will be the MVP in the coming season. Here are some thoughts on some players you should consider if you fancy a flutter.
NFLpff.com

Hartitz: 2021 Fantasy Football Running Back Tiers

Fantasy football rankings are cool, but sometimes they aren’t necessarily the most helpful tool for doing a little something the cool kids like to call winning. Median projections become the main tool for lining up each individual player, which can lead to -EV scenarios where those not willing to stray from their faithful ranks fail to capitalize on a better choice available because of how their specific draft played out.
NFLDeadspin

Why players and coaches love Cam Newton, but Patriots fans don’t

There is a deep Cam Newton divide in New England. Patriots players and coaches all seem to love him. Patriots fans? Not so much. Cam’s Patriots coaches, teammates, and new free-agent signings talk about a great quarterback who lacked the proper preparation having joined New England in late June, lacked practice reps with new teammates and lacked NFL starting-caliber receivers to succeed while battling COVID-19.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry deserves MVP trophy but won’t win it

Ryan Tannehill, Nashville, Aaron Rodgers, Pro Bowl, National Football League Most Valuable Player Award, Henry V of England. Derrick Henry #22, Tennessee Titans (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Let’s be frank before we say anything else in this conversation with one another. The word value must have a different...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Now Clear Winners in 2016 Trade With Rams

Virtually every NFL draft has at least one significant trade that shakes up the order and those decisions can alter the immediate or long-term futures of multiple franchises. Jon Robinson made one such move weeks before the 2016 NFL Draft, his first as Tennessee Titans’ general manager. Fresh off a 3-13 season, the Titans owned the league’s coveted No. 1 overall draft pick. But they did not need it.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Evaluate Wide Receivers On the Run

Size matters to the Tennessee Titans when it comes to their wide receivers. So does strength. And a willingness to use them for more than just receptions. It is not a coincidence that wide receivers Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath, two of the Titans’ eight selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, are similar in stature. Fitzpatrick, a fourth-round pick out of Louisville, is 6-foot-2, 208 pounds, and McMath, a sixth-round selection from LSU, is 6-foot-3, 217 pounds.
NFLRotowire

NFL: Atlanta's New Offense

This article is part of our 2020 NFL Breakout Watch series. This article will try to guess how the Falcons offense might look under new coach Arthur Smith. It will mostly focus on the numbers and keep schematic descriptions to a minimum. If you want a good article that visually breaks down the schematic details of the Smith offenses then this For the Win post from Charles McDonald is helpful.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

AFC South Watch: The Running Game

The running back position is a zero-sum game. When they are good, the yards pile up quickly. When they are bad, everyone can see it. A quality running game can open up the offensive playbook and encourage things like an effective play-action pass on second or third down. It may...
NFLsteelersnow.com

How Does Steelers Pick Najee Harris Compare to Other Alabama RBs in NFL?

When the Steelers drafted Alabama running back Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, he joined a somewhat elite company. Harris became the fourth Alabama running back to be drafted in the first round and the 10th Tide rusher to be selected in the last 11 years, starting with Nick Saban’s first full recruiting class at Alabama, which featured star running back Mark Ingram.
NFLoutkick.com

New Steelers RB Harris Compared To Former Pittsburgh RB Bell, Titans Derrick Henry

The Pittsburgh Steelers knew one of their biggest downfalls of the 2020 season was their inability to rush the football with any sort of consistency over the final five games. The team watched as starter James Conner inked a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, and heading into Thursday’s draft, the team basically had Benny Snell along with Anthony McFarland Jr. and offseason pickup Kalen Ballage.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Three Veterans Signed, One Released

Maybe the third time will be a charm for Greg Mabin. The 26-year-old cornerback spent two stints on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad last season, and now he is back. Mabin (pictured) is one of three additions the Titans announced Thursday. The others are linebacker Justin March and running back Brian Hill. All three are experienced NFL players.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Draft Board: Safeties

In preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft, All Titans will take a position-by-position look at prospects who could be of interest to the Tennessee Titans (and available at pick No. 22 or later) and why. Today: Safeties. Overview: The defensive backfield underwent significant retooling this offseason. Among other moves, Tennessee...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Which Titans Free Agents Remain Un-Signed And Why

Jonnu Smith settled on a new team seemingly moments after the NFL’s current free-agent signing period opened. Corey Davis quickly moved on. The same was true of Adoreé Jackson after he was released. Not every one of the Tennessee Titans whose contracts ended or were terminated last month are clear...