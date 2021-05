Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock has had an incredibly volatile year. It attracted the r/WallStreetBets crowd and, at one point, was up more than 400% this year. However, the Canadian cannabis producer has cooled off considerably in the past three months as SNDL stock is down more than 32%. This diverts attention from the company’s real problem, though: its inability to grow its revenues in a booming market.