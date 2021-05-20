Nokia Stock Forecast: $10 by 2025

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.