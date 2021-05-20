Nokia Stock Forecast: $10 by 2025

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), China’s google rival, saw its stock fall by 2.8% to $186 over the last five trading days as the technology stocks fell due to inflation jitters. In comparison, the broader S&P500 fell by 1.3% over the last five trading days. In the last few months the stock has witnessed a fall over concerns of higher regulations on Chinese companies in the US. This was compounded as the stock was also held by the infamous hedge fund, Archegos Capital Management, which was unable to meet its margin call resulting in the banks seizing its assets (including Baidu’s stock) and selling them off in massive blocks.