Chautauqua County, NY

State DEC and Chautauqua County announce five new kayak launches

chautauquatoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State DEC and Chautauqua County announced on Thursday the completion of a Local Waterfront Revitalization Program project to install ADA accessible kayak launching at five locations in the county. Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel was on hand at the Cattaraugus Creek Boat Launch in Hanover, one of the five locations. Wendel says the new kayak launches are a great way for people to access the county's waterways...

chautauquatoday.com
#County Executive#Chautauqua Lake#Launches#Recreational Activities#Ada#North Harmony#Hanover Kayak Launch#State Dec#Boat#Dunkirk Harbor#Barcelona Harbor#Busti#Public Access#Epf
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Allotted 15 Spots for NYS Sheriff's Summer Camp

The New York State Sheriff's Summer Camp will be taking place this summer in the Finger Lakes region. The camp, located on Keuka Lake, is for boys and girls ages 9-12 who, because of economic reasons, would not have an opportunity to attend a summer camp or enjoy a summer vacation. Transportation to and from the camp will be provided along with meals. Each county sheriff in the state has been given a predetermined number of camper slots. Sheriff's offices use a variety of methods to identify deserving children to attend, with the primary criteria being economically challenged children and children who can benefit with the positive interaction with deputy sheriffs. Chautauqua County is scheduled for the week of July 11-17 and has been allotted 15 spots -- eight boys and seven girls. While summer camps are allowed to operate in New York State, it is not known at this time what COVID-19 precautions will be in place. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 1st. If you have questions or would like to submit an application, contact Sheriff Jim Quattrone's office at 753-4235 before May 27th.
Dunkirk, NYObserver

Woodbury says ‘ax to grind’ drives tree dispute

Randy Woodbury, head of Dunkirk’s Department of Public Works, responded last week to councilman Paul VanDenVouver’s statement earlier this month about alleged work on private property in 2019 by DPW workers. The controversy stems from an investigation the Common Council hired attorney Dan Gard to conduct into the alleged improper...
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Chautauqua County recognizes 14th week of COVID-19 heroes

MAYVILLE — Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and the COVID-19 Response Team recently announced the 14th week of COVID-19 Hero nominations 97-106. Nominations are recognized in a video posted weekdays on the Chautauqua County Government Facebook page, and each nominee receives a personal note from the County Executive’s Office. “We’ve...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Area Police Reports

≤KENNEDY — Troopers out of Jamestown charged Robert Blakey, 23, of Jamestown, with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Blakey was pulled over on Route 394 on Saturday for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Blakey was placed under arrest. Blakey provided a blood sample at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown and was then transported to Jamestown for processing. Blakey was issued tickets and is to be in the town of Poland Court next month.
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Hanover, NYObserver

Hanover makes switch to LED lights

HANOVER — As the town looks to make savings where they can for the future, that also means moving to products and services that provide more efficiency. One place they are looking is at converting the lights in the town of Hanover to LED lights, through a New York State Electric & Gas sponsored direct installation program. The installation will be handled by Lime Energy in Buffalo.
Jamestown, NYwrfalp.com

County Health Department Holding Vaccination Clinic at MHA

This is a walk-in clinic and no appointment is necessary. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will be administered to anyone aged 16 and older. Everyone who gets vaccinated receives a coupon of their choice for McDonald’s french fries, sundae, or quarter-pounder. With current outbreaks in Jamestown and Dunkirk, there...
Fredonia, NYPost-Journal

Crash Closes Portion Of Route 60 Near Fredonia

Two people were transported to the hospital by helicopter and another by ambulance following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Fredonia firefighters, Alstar EMS, the New York State Police, Fredonia police and Cassadaga and Dunkirk fire departments all responded to Route 60 around 3 p.m. A witness said one of the vehicles involved rolled more than once before coming to rest on its roof. Route 60, between Eagle Street and Lakeview Avenue, was closed to traffic for a couple of hours.
Dunkirk, NYObserver

City seeks reimbursement for marina cleanup

The city of Dunkirk is suing a slew of defendants in State Supreme Court to recover the cost of removing two petroleum tanks near the pier. The suit, filed by Buffalo attorneys Colligan Law LLC on April 21 in Buffalo, names Metal Craft Co., Ryan Marine Services, Donald J. Ryan, Richard W. Ryan, Huntington Bancshares Incorporatted, Lake City Ice and Fuel, Chadwick Bay Marina Holdings, Inc. and Chadwick Bay Marina, LP as defendants.
Jamestown, NYPost-Journal

Melquist Named Preston Legacy Fund Recipient

Lilly Melquist, a 2020 Jamestown High School graduate, is the first recipient of the Karen Volpe Preston Legacy Fund, a scholarship created to support Chautauqua County high school graduates majoring in theater arts. “For as long as I can remember, theater has been a driving force in my life,” Melquist...
Mayville, NYObserver

Chautauqua Lake School District presents proposed budget

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua Lake residents will be heading to the polls Tuesday and deciding whether or not to endorse a proposed $23.6 million budget for the 2021-22 school year. The proposed budget is 1.7% higher than the current school year, about $400,000 higher. The levy – the amount raised by local taxes – is $12,493,744, compared to $12,316,388 for this school year.
Dunkirk, NYchautauquatoday.com

SUNY Fredonia Students Raise Over $2,000 for Lakeshore Humane Society

The service learners of the State University of New York at Fredonia Section of the American Society for Quality (ASQ) recently developed and executed a virtual run/walk fundraiser for the Lakeshore Humane Society in Dunkirk. The project team raised over $2,000 for the society. ASQ is a worldwide professional organization, and the student section at SUNY Fredonia is housed in the School of Business. The Fredonia Section is affiliated with ASQ Section 0809 of Erie, Pennsylvania.
Fredonia, NYObserver

FREDONIA Gugino brought department results

Outgoing Department of Public Works director Tony Gugino made an excellent first impression once he was brought on board in Fredonia. At the beginning, he sent a message to those he supervised that more pride needed to be taken in how things were done. Within days after his appointment, Gugino...
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

State aid fuels growth in school budgets

School spending in Chautauqua County is continuing its inexorable climb thanks to the generosity of New York state’s government. The total cost of school budgets that will be up for public approval Tuesday has increased from $454,560,323 in 2020-21 to $467,890,575 in 2021-22, an increase of $13,330,252 (2.93%). Tax levies proposed by school districts are set to increase from $135,745,692 to $137,036,582, an increase of $1,2290,890 (.95%) across the 19 districts in the OBSERVER’s readership area.
Dunkirk, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular WNY 4th Of July Parade Canceled Again

The COVID 19 pandemic may be seeing it's last days here in the United States soon. As more people get vaccinated and the good weather allows for more outdoor activities, there are still a few events that are facing cancellation. Fireworks will still take place over Chautauqua Lake!. According to...
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Foundation awards $119,091 in grants

The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation is pleased to announce grant awards from their 2021 Spring Community Benefit Grants Program. The program awards grants biannually to organizations seeking funds to improve and strengthen the northern Chautauqua County region. NCCF’s Board of Directors recently approved these grants, totaling $119,091 and benefitting the following 19 local organizations: