State DEC and Chautauqua County announce five new kayak launches
The State DEC and Chautauqua County announced on Thursday the completion of a Local Waterfront Revitalization Program project to install ADA accessible kayak launching at five locations in the county. Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel was on hand at the Cattaraugus Creek Boat Launch in Hanover, one of the five locations. Wendel says the new kayak launches are a great way for people to access the county's waterways...chautauquatoday.com