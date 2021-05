If you choose a wax, sugar, thread, or shave, how you extract hair (if at all) is entirely up to you. The last venture, however, can be difficult for those with sensitive skin: Even if you follow the most stringent shave etiquette—exfoliating before shaving, shaving in the direction of hair growth, and moisturizing immediately afterward—you can still experience razor burn, painful ingrowns, and nicks. That doesn’t mean you have to give up your trusty razor! All you have to do now is make sure your tool is appropriate for your sensitive skin.