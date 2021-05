Google is giving some much-needed attention to Wear OS. The smartwatch platform isn’t really in its best shape right now, with some reviewers even telling people to outright avoid them and go instead for something like the Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch. Wear OS also hasn’t seen a new major update since Android 9 Pie. Nonetheless, with word that a major spring update is coming soon and hype building around Google I/O 2021, it’s always good to see the smartwatch OS get some love. Now, it has received its first major app release from Google in some time. Gboard is now available on Wear OS watches.