San Quentin, CA

San Quentin inmates sue over COVID-19 outbreak that killed 29

By Holly Quan
Posted by 
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

An unprecedented trial begins Thursday in Marin County, where hundreds of inmates are alleging that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation mishandled an outbreak of COVID-19.

www.audacy.com
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
