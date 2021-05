To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. A LEONARDO DA VINCI DRAWING WILL HEAD TO AUCTION at Christie’s in London in July, with an estimate of £8 million to £12 million (about $11.1 million–$16.7 million), Reuters reports. The work is a silverpoint of a bear that measures about 3 inches on each side. It could be a record breaker: the current high mark for a Leonardo drawing at auction stands at £8.14 million, which was set way back in 2001 at the same house. Besides being exceedingly rare (very few drawings by the Renaissance man remain in private hands), the work has a toothsome provenance: it was once owned by the British artist Thomas Lawrence, who parted with it at Christie’s back in 1860 for £2.50.