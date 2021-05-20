Rip current threat high on the OBX through this weekend

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Carteret A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAVEN AND SOUTHWESTERN CARTERET COUNTIES At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Peletier, or 9 miles west of Newport, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Havelock, Morehead City, Newport, Stella, Swansboro, Cape Carteret, Pine Knoll Shores, Broad Creek, Wildwood, Kuhns, Peletier, Bogue, Bogue Inlet Pier, Cedar Point and Indian Beach. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH