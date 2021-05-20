KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Roe v. Wade on the Ropes

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court announced that it would review a Mississippi law that would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is an unprecedented “direct challenge” to Roe v. Wade, according to advocates on both sides of the issue. It marks the first time the Supreme Court has decided to hear a case on an abortion ban since its landmark 1973 abortion ruling, and the first case that will be heard by the court’s new 6-3 conservative majority.