Pennsylvania State

WellSpan to increase minimum wage to $15

Gettysburg Times
 21 hours ago

WellSpan Health announced Thursday that it will increase its internal minimum wage to $15 per hour effective July 4. The change is part of a multi-year strategy that will position WellSpan to be the employer of choice in southcentral Pennsylvania, and is grounded in an unwavering commitment to its 20,000 team members across the region. Raising the internal minimum, and enacting associated increases for team members who currently make slightly above the new minimum, will represent a nearly $30 million investment WellSpan is proud to make in its workforce and the communities where they live.

State
Pennsylvania State
Minimum Wage
