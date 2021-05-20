WellSpan to increase minimum wage to $15

May 4, 2021 - First Home Bank in St. Petersburg has raised its minimum wage to $18 an hour. First Home is establishing the $18 minimum wage to ensure responsible growth of the institution while best serving the needs of its customers and diverse workforce, a news release said. “An $18 per hour minimum wage ensures that every employee, regardless of position, is paid a living wage. We feel that is the responsibility of corporations to help build a better society for all," Anthony Leo, CEO, said in the release. The new minimum wage applies to all employees across the organization except those who are paid on a commission basis or have production incentive plans whose earnings are typically above the minimum wage. The move follows other community initiatives by First Home, a $1.7 billion bank, including a focus on minority lending and a $100,000 donation to Arts Conservatory for Teens.