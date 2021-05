Looking for the best extension tubes for your Canon, Nikon, Sony or other make of camera? This guide will find you the right fit, and help you find a set at the right price. Few photos can match the initial wow-factor as a well composed, in-focus close-up of a tiny subject like an insect or flower. You can get the same effect by investing in one of the best macro lenses, but these tend to be pricey propositions, which can be off-putting when you'll only be using a such specialist lens occasionally. But there is another way...