Pleasant Hill police ask public to avoid Dorothy Drive area

A victim is brought to the hospital with critical injuries on Friday afternoon.Police are asking the public's help to solve a Friday afternoon shooting that critically wounded a person in Northeast Portland. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to police, at 3:33p.m. on May 7, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 33rd Avenue. When they arrived, the officers located evidence of gunfire and began an investigation. A short time later, an off-duty officer reported seeing a gunshot victim dropped off at Legacy Emanuel Hospital, 2801 North Gantenbein Avenue. Officers responded and learned that the victim was critically injured. The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to investigate and believe the two incidents are connected. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the shooting or victim is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-122870. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers of Oregon. The nonprofit organization offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.