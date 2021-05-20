newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Pleasant Hill police ask public to avoid Dorothy Drive area

By Kathleen Kirkwood
sfbayca.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Pleasant Hill area asking the public to avoid the area of Dorothy Drive on Thursday morning. An advisory was sent out about police activity about 9:40 a.m. On Twitter, police posted a message to avoid the area surrounding Dorothy Drive — Geary Road between North Main and Taylor Boulevard.

sfbayca.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pleasant Hill Area#Road#Taylor Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Lancaster, NYlancasterbee.com

Town discusses Pleasant View Drive issues

Multiple residents came forward at Monday’s Lancaster Town Board meeting to share their concerns revolving around safety on Pleasant View Drive. A public hearing was held to discuss making a section of Pleasant View Drive, near Lancaster High School, a school zone to reduce the speed. The school zone would include a quarter mile on Pleasant View Drive, from Forton […]
Sylacauga, ALAnniston Star

Shootout in mobile home park leaves Sylacauga Police asking for public's help

Sylacauga Police are asking for the public’s help in piecing together an incident that appears to have led to a shootout in a mobile home park last week. According to Chief Kelley Johnson, officers were called to Harris Mobile Home Park on Old Birmingham Highway, in the same general area where they had responded to a domestic dispute earlier the same day.
Robinson, ILWTHI

Robinson Police ask residents to avoid the square

ROBINSON, IL (WTHI) - Police in Robinson IL are asking residents to avoid the square while they investigate a suspicious package near the courthouse according to their Facebook page. Traffic is being diverted away from that area. This story will be updated when more details are released. Drink This Before...
Public Safety921news.com

Car Pulled from City Lake in Pleasant Hill

Car pulled from Pleasant Hill City Lake on Wednesday, May 12th. A vehicle was spotted by a fisherman using sonar in the lake. After viewing the car in the city lake, he reported it to the Pleasant Hill Police Department. The Pleasant Hill Police Department along with Pleasant Hill Fire Protection District, Stever’s Tow, Missouri Highway Patrol dive team, Mike Hyatt with Harrisonville Fire Department and Cass County Sheriff CAU recovered a 2002 Chevy car from the Pleasant Hill city lake. The vehicle is believed to have been in the lake for 15+ years. This incident is still under investigation.
Charleston County, SClive5news.com

Mount Pleasant Police host Narcan training

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Those who want to help keep their community safe have the opportunity to learn how to use the opioid overdose first response treatment, Narcan. The Mount Pleasant Police Department and officials from Charleston County say they will be training citizens on how to use the lifesaving product during a course at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Bemidji, MNvalleynewslive.com

Bemidji Police asking public’s help finding two kids

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for helping finding 14-year-old Danielle Kinder-Swan and her 9-year-old sister Nadine Kinder-Stone. Both were believed to be last seen on the 800 block of Irvine Avenue NW on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. It is believed the sisters left...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Police ask public to help solve Northeast Portland shooting

A victim is brought to the hospital with critical injuries on Friday afternoon.Police are asking the public's help to solve a Friday afternoon shooting that critically wounded a person in Northeast Portland. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to police, at 3:33p.m. on May 7, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 33rd Avenue. When they arrived, the officers located evidence of gunfire and began an investigation. A short time later, an off-duty officer reported seeing a gunshot victim dropped off at Legacy Emanuel Hospital, 2801 North Gantenbein Avenue. Officers responded and learned that the victim was critically injured. The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to investigate and believe the two incidents are connected. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the shooting or victim is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-122870. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers of Oregon. The nonprofit organization offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. {loadposition sub-article-01}