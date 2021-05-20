newsbreak-logo
Gettysburg, PA

Kiwanis taking blueberry orders

Gettysburg Times
 20 hours ago

Much has changed during the year of the pandemic, but one thing remains the same, Kiwanis blueberries will be here before the Fourth of July. The Kiwanis Club of Gettysburg/Adams has launched the sale of fresh blueberries, its biggest annual fundraiser to support local youth programs.

