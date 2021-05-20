You Can Make Google Duo Calls On Samsung's Newest TVs

It will not be winning any Grammys anytime soon but Google Assistant keeps giving us some ditties, if you ask for it. We’ve gotten holiday songs for Halloween and Christmas, and COVID-related tunes to remind us to wear a mask and to wash our hands. Now that we’re in the vaccination phase of the pandemic (well, at least for some countries), it’s expected that we’ll get a vaccine song. Sure enough, when you say “Hey Google, sing the vaccine song”, that’s exactly what you’ll get.