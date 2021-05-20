newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

You Can Make Google Duo Calls On Samsung's Newest TVs

By Alexander Maxham
Android Headlines
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung’s Neo QLED TVs that were announced at CES back in January, are able to host Google Duo chats. And now, that Google Duo app is finally available on these new TVs. Now, in order to use Duo with these TVs, you will need to use a USB camera, as the TV doesn’t have a camera built-in. But the Neo QLED TVs are able to run Duo natively on the TV. Just login to your Google account and you’re good to go. Of course, calls with Google Dup are free.

www.androidheadlines.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Account#Software#Samsung Tvs#Camera#Video Conferencing#Qled#Usb#Webex#Google Dup#Samsung Neo Qled Tv#Google Duo App#Models#Perfect Setup#Hybrid Working#Conference Rooms#Home#Post Covid 19#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
CES
News Break
Google
Related
ElectronicsKFOR

Best tech under $100 on Amazon right now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re itching to upgrade devices or invest in new tech, you don’t need to wait for a big sale. There are plenty of top tech gadgets on Amazon you can buy right now for $100 or less. To help...
Cell Phonesgadgethacks.com

Apple & Google Need to Add This Key Samsung Security Feature

Pretend you're a phone thief for a moment. You might be a pickpocket or a stickup kid, but you're in possession of other people's phones on a regular basis. Now ask yourself this: what's the first thing you do after you steal a phone?. Any real phone thief with half...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

iPhone 13 leak suggests a big camera bump – here's why it could be a good thing

We’ve heard enough iPhone 13 rumors to date to suggest the new iPhone will look a lot like its predecessor, but there could be some noticeable changes upon closer inspection come September, according to a new leak. Specifically, the camera block could protrude from the back of iPhone 13 series far further than that on last year’s devices, especially on the still-rumored iPhone 13 Pro.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Apple AirTag review: Can these trackers finally stop us from losing our keys?

Rumours of an Apple item tracker have been circling the internet for years. In fact, we’ve been expecting the Tile-like device since 2019, when developers first uncovered code hinting that such an item was in development.Each time there was an Apple event, we waited in hopeful anticipation of an announcement, only to deflate when product after product went by without a mention of the elusive AirTag. And then it happened. On 20 April 2021, Apple finally announced the AirTag at its Spring Loaded event, along with a new iMac, iPad pro, Apple TV 4K and a purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12...
TechnologyEngadget

Polestar 2 update turns your phone into a digital car key

Polestar just caught up to Tesla in a simple but important area: getting into your car. The automaker is rolling out an over-the-air Polestar 2 update with a beta Digital Key feature that unlocks the car by detecting your phone. The EV recognizes your approach using 18 Bluetooth sensors and lets you get in without opening an app or tapping against a surface. You'll have to be in the car to start it, so you shouldn't have to worry about the car going "live" until you're in the driver's seat.
Internetreviewgeek.com

Google is Going to Make You Use 2FA Whether You Like it Or Not

You know what we, as people, are bad at? Passwords. We use weak passwords, re-use strong passwords, or worse—both. There are two easy solutions here: using a password manager and enabling 2FA (two factor authentication) on your accounts. Google is going to help with the latter by doing it for you.
TechnologyAndroid Central

Samsung extends its influence to Google's Fuchsia OS

Samsung Inc. has contributed code to Project Fuchsia and been listed as an author of code related to its F2FS system. Project Fuchsia has been in development for six years but didn't open up to more engaged public development until last year. There's still no word on when we might...
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

You can now speedrun setting up your Google Nest gadgets

The Google Home app offers an excellent interface for controlling lights, speakers, and any other gadgets spread around your house. It's also used for setting up any Nest speaker or smart display. If you've ever had to set up more than one device at a time, you know how slow and frustrating choosing your default services can be. However, with the newest update to the Google Home app, the setup process just got a little bit quicker.
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Amazon: Echo Frames 2nd Generation Smart Glasses, 3 Colors $219.99 Each

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Amazon: Echo Frames 2nd Generation Smart Glasses, 3 Colors $219.99 Each. Amazon has Echo Frames 2nd Generation Smart Glasses, 3 Colors for $219.99 (Reg $249.99) with free shipping. Echo Frames are smart...
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

Google Assistant just stole one of Alexa’s best features — and you can try it now

Google Assistant is adding a couple of new features to connect the whole family this weekend, just in time for Mother's Day. For starters, Google will expand its Broadcast feature — which lets you send messages to other Google Home or Nest Hubs in your house — so that your note will reach family members wherever they are. Family Broadcast will transmit your note to both iPhone and Android devices, provided the person is in your Google Family Group. They can reply as well.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung Internet can now sync page positions across Galaxy devices

Samsung Internet is a popular web browser originally developed for Galaxy smartphones, but is also available to download on the Play Store for other devices. The browser is often praised for its speedy Chromium-based rendering engine and extensive customizability, and now there are a few new features to try out in the beta release channel.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Assistant can now give you a vaccine musical number

It will not be winning any Grammys anytime soon but Google Assistant keeps giving us some ditties, if you ask for it. We’ve gotten holiday songs for Halloween and Christmas, and COVID-related tunes to remind us to wear a mask and to wash our hands. Now that we’re in the vaccination phase of the pandemic (well, at least for some countries), it’s expected that we’ll get a vaccine song. Sure enough, when you say “Hey Google, sing the vaccine song”, that’s exactly what you’ll get.
Electronicsmaketecheasier.com

Get a Blurams Security Camera with Alexa for Just $25

If you’ve been wanting to set up a security camera inside your home to keep an eye on your children, your parents, or an elderly family member but were afraid of the high cost, this is the answer for you. You can get a Blurams Security Camera with Alexa for just $25.49. At that price, you can outfit your home with two or three and still be under $100.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google Messages prepares to add a split-screen view for tablets

Google Messages is slowly gaining traction among users thanks, in part, to all the new features that made it to the app over the last several months. This year alone, the app has received quite a few updates with features like calendar event suggestions, scheduled messages, auto-OTP deletion, and a revamped UI on Samsung phones. To keep the momentum going, Google is working on even more new features for the app. We’ve spotted some of these upcoming features in a teardown of the latest Google Messages update, and here’s what they look like:
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
SoftwareBig Think

Google invents a new tool that can make you hear color

As part of a new exhibition, the worlds of culture and technology collide, bringing sound to the colors of abstract art pioneer Wassily Kandinsky. Kandinsky had synesthesia, where looking at colors and shapes causes some with the condition to hear associated sounds. With the help of machine learning, virtual visitors to the Sounds Like Kandinsky exhibition, a partnership project by Centre Pompidou in Paris and Google Arts & Culture, can have an aural experience of his art.
Electronicsxda-developers

Google’s brand-new Nest Hub is now on sale for just $85

Google released an upgraded version of its Nest Hub smart display back in March, with Soli motion sensors for tracking hand gestures and (optionally) sleep patterns. The Nest Hub is typically sold for $99, but now you can pick one up for just $85. That’s not a mind-blowing discount, but considering the speaker has been available for less than two months, it’s not bad at all.