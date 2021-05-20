You Can Make Google Duo Calls On Samsung's Newest TVs
Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs that were announced at CES back in January, are able to host Google Duo chats. And now, that Google Duo app is finally available on these new TVs. Now, in order to use Duo with these TVs, you will need to use a USB camera, as the TV doesn’t have a camera built-in. But the Neo QLED TVs are able to run Duo natively on the TV. Just login to your Google account and you’re good to go. Of course, calls with Google Dup are free.www.androidheadlines.com