newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Blu-ray Review: Andrew Kötting’s THE WHALEBONE BOX Defies Classification

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Kötting’s The Whalebone Box is a film which defies classification. It’s a documentary, a fantasy, a quest film, a tone poem – and a mind-warping slice of arthouse cinema. When a whalebone box is found washed up on the shore, the decision is made to take it back to...

www.moviesinfocus.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lynch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Photography#Whalebone#Blu Ray#Films#Special Features#Documentary#Blu Ray Review#The Whalebone Box#Classification#Arthouse Cinema#Edgy Auteurs#Fantasy#Origin#Love#Outer Hebrides
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesKENS 5

‘There Is No Evil’ Review: Iranian anthology film is thrilling, enraging and unforgettable

Our eyes may witness little bloodshed or violence across its four stories, but the tendrils of psychological damage nonetheless reach far and wide in Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof’s anthology project “There Is No Evil.” We love to say, perhaps too comfortably, that a director is “daring” for what they convey on the screen, but Rasoulof is an artist who more robustly meets the word’s meaning—his stories have made him a target of the Iranian government, which has banned him, confiscated his passport and sentenced him to jail over the course of his career.
MoviesComicBook

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Won't Feature Returning Demons

One thing that's been a bit of a trademark for The Conjuring universe of movies is their interconnectivity. The first film in the series introduced the evil Annabelle doll to audiences, an appearance so successful that it would see her appear in three movies of her own while also returning in The Conjuring 2 very briefly; even that sequel would further spread the universe with the demon Valak appearing in the 2016 film and later their own movie, The Nun. For the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It however don't expect any familiar faces in the form of its demons.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why The Conjuring 3 Is ‘Honestly’ The Darkest Warren Case Yet, According To The Director

As horrific and scary as the first two Conjuring movies are, it’s interesting to note that both films lack body counts (not counting the ghosts, of course). They feature characters in hyper distress while dealing with otherworldly evil, but by the time everything is resolved everyone walks away alive and healthy. This, however, will not be the case in the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The paranormal investigation at the center of the upcoming feature specifically concerns a murder – one that the perpetrator says was committed as a result of demonic possession. The story involving a very real crime makes the three-quel stand out compared to its predecessors, and director Michael Chaves makes the argument that it in turn makes it the darkest chapter of the franchise yet.
Moviespopoholic.com

Arrow Video Unleashes Tremors On A Glorious New Blu-Ray And 4K Release!

Cult classic Tremors has been released on a brand spanking new and extra features-packed blu-ray and 4K (woooohoooooo!) by our friends over at Arrow Video, so get ready to experience one of the best creature features of all time like never before!. A pulse-pounding love letter to 1950s creature features...
Moviesimdb.com

Classic Movie Trilogies You Should Own on Blu-ray

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From Francis Ford Coppola to Edgar Wright, countless filmmakers have found inspiration in...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Blu Review – American Rampage and Danger USA (Massacre Video)

Director – David DeCoteau (Dr. Alien, Deadly Embrace) Starring – Kary Jane, Thomas Elliott (American Strays, Riptide), and Troy Donahue (Cry-Baby, The Godfather Part II) Tagline – “In America, there is only one form of justice and justice is another form of revenge”. I’m on my last Massacre Video release...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

THE MAURITANIAN: Blu-ray Giveaway

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing Kevin Macdonald's drama thriller The Mauritanian on Blu-ray and DVD on May 11th. Screen Anarchy has three (3) Blu-rays to give away to our readers in the U.S. Look for details down below on how to enter to win. Directed by Academy Award winner...
MoviesFilm Freak Central

The Ten Commandments (1956) - 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital

Starring Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner, Anne Baxter, Edward G Robinson. screenplay by Æneas MacKenzie, Jesse L. Lasky, Jr., Jack Gariss, Fredric M. Frank, in accordance with the ancient texts of Philo, Josephus, Eusebius, the Midrash, and the Holy Scriptures. by Bill Chambers A harbinger of the pageantry to come, Cecil...
MoviesInside Pulse

The Prince’s Voyage arrives on Blu-ray in May

If you’re a fan of the Planet of the Apes movies and TV series, The Prince’s Voyage is an appealing concept. The action takes place in a city ruled by apes. But instead of an astronaut from the past traveling to this land on a future Earth, an ape from across the sea arrives at their city. The locals are rather shocked because they swear there’s no other civilizations besides their own. The Prince’s Voyage comes out on Blu-ray on May 18. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:
Moviesnerdreactor.com

The Marksman – Blu-ray Review

Despite being called The Marksman, the film doesn’t have a lot of gunfights going on. Instead, The Marksman is an action-thriller that feels more like a Clint Eastwood film than the next Taken franchise. It’s not surprising since director Robert Lorenz has a history with Eastwood. First, working alongside him as a producer and assistant director on Eastwood-helmed films, then directing him in 2012’s Trouble with the Curve.
TV Showsreadjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (May 11th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for May 11th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Fast Times at Ridgemont High (the Criterion Collection), The Marksman, Land, Justice Society: World War II, The Mauritanian and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
MoviesFanBolt.Com

‘Land’ Blu-Ray Review: A Strong Debut from Robin Wright

Many of you know Robin Wright for one reason or another. Maybe you remember her from The Princess Bride, or perhaps you remember her from Forrest Gump. Either way, she has played a role in some of the most iconic films of our time. In all that time, she has never directed a movie. That is until now with her directorial debut of Land. It’s an emotional piece about surviving grief.
Moviesflickdirect.com

The Marksman Blu-ray Review

The best way to describe the film is probably as, mundane which is most definitely not what you want from any film, let alone an Action/Drama/Thriller. Actor Liam Neeson (Schindler's List) has a particular set of skills…He can scowl with the best of them, he can expertly handle a firearm, and he can threaten a bad guy with a gravelly voice and sound menacing. He has made a career of, more often than not, portraying these types of characters and generally does a good job of it. So, when a movie titled The Marksman comes around, it should be no surprise that the film stars Neeson as a former Marine Corps soldier. With a budget over $23 million, it grossed less than that in theaters but perhaps it will recoup some money as it hits stores on Blu-ray this week.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Warner Bros. Announces Blu-ray Details For Godzilla vs. Kong

Warner Bros. Announces Blu-ray Details For Godzilla vs. Kong. A little over a month after its premiere in theaters and on HBO Max, Godzilla vs. Kong is getting ready to smash its way onto home video. Legendary and Warner Bros. have revealed plans to release the movie on 4K UHD and standard Blu-ray on June 15.
MoviesCollider

It's Time to Slam Now With the Original 'Space Jam' on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray

Ahead of Space Jam 2’s highly-anticipated arrival, Warner Bros. has announced the release of a combo 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray edition of the original 1996 Space Jam on July 6. Fans will be able to watch and rewatch the wacky movie masterpiece in glorious high definition in preparation for its sequel’s July 16 release in theaters and on HBO Max.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

Raya and the Last Dragon – Blu-ray Review

Raya and the Last Dragon isn’t like any Disney princess film you’ve ever seen before. Like the Hong Kong wuxia flicks it’s inspired by, Raya is full of spectacle and adventure. This is Disney animation doing their version of an action film. So you’ll recognize a lot of the Disney tropes within the film. The modern-day Disney princess pattern of losing a family member and being driven by grief plays a big part in this, much like it did in Moana and Frozen. Then again, if it isn’t broke, then why fix it?
Moviesdailydead.com

May 11th Genre Releases Include 1976’s KING KONG (Collector’s Edition Blu-ray), SAW (4K/Blu-ray), THE COLUMNIST (DVD)

Hello, everyone! We’re back with a brand new batch of horror and sci-fi home media releases for this week, and easily this writer’s most anticipated title coming out on Tuesday is Scream Factory’s Collector’s Edition release of King Kong (1976). Just in time for the release of Spiral this upcoming weekend, Lionsgate is giving James Wan’s Saw a 4K overhaul, and if you’re looking for some solid recent genre films to enjoy, both The Columnist and Morgue are being released tomorrow.