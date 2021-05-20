Blu-ray Review: Andrew Kötting’s THE WHALEBONE BOX Defies Classification

The best way to describe the film is probably as, mundane which is most definitely not what you want from any film, let alone an Action/Drama/Thriller. Actor Liam Neeson (Schindler's List) has a particular set of skills…He can scowl with the best of them, he can expertly handle a firearm, and he can threaten a bad guy with a gravelly voice and sound menacing. He has made a career of, more often than not, portraying these types of characters and generally does a good job of it. So, when a movie titled The Marksman comes around, it should be no surprise that the film stars Neeson as a former Marine Corps soldier. With a budget over $23 million, it grossed less than that in theaters but perhaps it will recoup some money as it hits stores on Blu-ray this week.