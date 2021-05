Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've always believed that sunflowers only sprouted up in buttery yellows and vibrant golds, think again. Although the common sunflower, scientifically known as the Helianthus annus, typically does have bright yellow rays circling a rich brown center comprised of tiny disks, there are several other varieties of the sunflower that bloom in a brilliant assortment of colors, including creamy white and terracotta red. We're especially enamored by Chocolate Sunflowers, which, as the name suggests, have such deep red petals that they appear brown. Here's where to buy Chocolate Sunflower seeds and what to know about them.