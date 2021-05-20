newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Continuous sexual abuse charge dropped in Bullock case

By Eva Herinkova
LaFollette Press
 11 hours ago

On Monday morning, prosecutors dropped one charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child in the case of Marvin Bullock. According to the prosecution, Bullock had previously been charged and sentenced with 34 counts related to child abuse, including one charge of continuous sexual abuse; however, a specific set of guidelines needs to be met to charge someone with continuous sexual abuse, which the prosecution failed to execute properly.

www.lafollettepress.com
