Continuous sexual abuse charge dropped in Bullock case
On Monday morning, prosecutors dropped one charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child in the case of Marvin Bullock. According to the prosecution, Bullock had previously been charged and sentenced with 34 counts related to child abuse, including one charge of continuous sexual abuse; however, a specific set of guidelines needs to be met to charge someone with continuous sexual abuse, which the prosecution failed to execute properly.