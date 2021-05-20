Attempted escape from police ends with crash through ceiling

On Tuesday afternoon, an attempted escape from police ended with a crash through the ceiling of 4Ever Nails & Spa in Woodson’s Mall. According to the police report, Sergeant Noah Riggs with the LaFollette Police Department was dispatched to Delap Lane regarding a male subject who was allegedly under the influence and lying on the ground. The initial report told police that the man, later identified as 26-year-old Jesse Lewis, was carrying a speaker and wearing Carhartt coveralls.