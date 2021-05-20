newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafollette, TN

Attempted escape from police ends with crash through ceiling

By Eva Herinkova
LaFollette Press
 22 hours ago

On Tuesday afternoon, an attempted escape from police ended with a crash through the ceiling of 4Ever Nails & Spa in Woodson’s Mall. According to the police report, Sergeant Noah Riggs with the LaFollette Police Department was dispatched to Delap Lane regarding a male subject who was allegedly under the influence and lying on the ground. The initial report told police that the man, later identified as 26-year-old Jesse Lewis, was carrying a speaker and wearing Carhartt coveralls.

www.lafollettepress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Lafollette, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Lafollette, TN
Campbell County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Campbell County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Vandalism#Car Crash#No Escape#Traffic Police#City Police#County Police#Nails Spa#Campbell County Jail#Attempted Escape#Police Report#Man#Evading Arrest#Officer#Drug Paraphernalia#Sergeant Noah Riggs#Ladder#26 Year Old Jesse Lewis#Oc Spray#Insulated Overalls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Lafollette, TN1450wlaf.com

LPD, U.S. Marshals and ATF converge on East Ash Street home

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Weapons were drawn as members of local and national law enforcement agencies surrounded a home on East Ash Street late Friday morning. Marked and unmarked police units were parked all around the area as agents moved swiftly to apprehend a wanted La Follette man. “This came...
Jellico, TN1450wlaf.com

Man said he lied about his identity because of unpaid fines

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – A non-working headlight prompted a pullover by a Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy soon followed by an arrest. Deputy Preston Mullins was patrolling Main Street at Jellico late on Wednesday night, May 5, when he passed a yellow Volkswagen that had a headlight out. Mullins made a traffic stop only to learn that the driver allegedly didn’t have a driver’s license or any form of identification.
Lafollette, TN1450wlaf.com

Police say woman was selling drugs out of walk-up bedroom window

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Four people went to jail the last time the La Follette Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team were in action executing a narcotics search warrant at 1117 West Central Avenue. LPD units and officers were back at the home that sits at the corner of West Central Avenue and 25th Street this morning just after 6am executing another narcotics search warrant. Related story.
Lafollette, TNWYSH AM 1380

LPD raids house for second time this year

LaFollette Police were back it again early this morning (Friday, May 14th), as they served a narcotics search warrant a t home on West Central Avenue. Citizen complaints prompted an investigation by the LPD’s Narcotics Unit that included several purchases of meth from the home, which was also raided by authorities in March.
Caryville, TN1450wlaf.com

Late night knock nets deputy a wanted man

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – It was almost midnight when a deputy went looking for a wanted Caryville man. On the night of Monday, May 3, Campbell County Deputy Shayne Wilburn was searching for Russell Allen Jerrell. The deputy went to a home at 182 Rocky Lane at Caryville in search...
Campbell County, TN1450wlaf.com

Non-working car light lands a wanted woman in jail

WHITE OAK, TN (WLAF) – A car with a non-working light was pulled over last Monday on the grounds of White Oak School. Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher West noticed the bad light on the 1999 blue Ford Expedition while on routine patrol on White Oak Road. The driver of...
Lafollette, TN1450wlaf.com

LPD’s Narcotics Unit & Special Response Team make two arrests

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Just before Tuesday morning’s sunrise, the La Follette Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team were in action executing a narcotics search warrant at an East La Follette home. “Floyd Eugene Walden is our main target here this morning. We’ve (LPD undercover agents) bought schedule...
Campbell County, TN1450wlaf.com

National Police Week is May 9-15; Sat. is Peace Officers Memorial Day

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – National Police Week is May 9 -15, with the 15th designated as Peace Officer’s Memorial Day. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day as a special tribute to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. “Police week was established as a time to honor all law enforcement and corrections officers and reflect on the dedication and commitment to the safety of our citizens.”
Caryville, TN1450wlaf.com

Arrest made as man steps out of bathroom

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A Campbell County Sheriffs’ deputy and Caryville police officer teamed to make an arrest early Tuesday morning. Deputy Shayne Wilburn and Officer Jordan Tolliver knew there was an active warrant on 23-year old Christopher Allen Brown of Easter Lane La Follette when they received a tip that Brown might be staying at the Super 8 Motel on McGhee Blvd. The warrant was for schedule II drugs – manufacture, deliver, sale and possession.
Campbell County, TNWYSH AM 1380

CCSO investigating man’s death

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found along Interstate 75 on Saturday. Authorities say the body of 57-year-old Robert Mann of Maryville was found along I-75 near mile marker 134. He had been reported missing the previous week. Investigators say that initial indications are...
Lafollette, TN1450wlaf.com

Rush hour wreck with injury

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One person was injured in an early morning wreck just after 8am Tuesday morning. The mishap occurred on the four lane across from First National Bank on the La Follette-bound side. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 05/11/2021-8:15AM)
Lafollette, TN1450wlaf.com

Weaver walks out of closet and into jail

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Last Saturday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Weaver was dispatched to 172 College Hill Rd, where it was reported that someone was screaming “He’s trying to kill me.”. It was just after 2am, when Weaver arrived and spoke with a woman who appeared confused as to...
Campbell County, TN1450wlaf.com

Body of missing Blount County man discovered in Campbell County

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of a missing Blount County man along I-75 near Exit 134 before daybreak on Saturday morning. Investigating Detective-Sergeant Joe Hopson identifies the man as 57-year old Robert Mann of Maryville. “He was reported missing on Friday from Blount County, and the last known contact he had with anyone was with his wife on Monday,” said Hopson.
Campbell County, TNLaFollette Press

Details emerge regarding Margo White-Oden wreck

Earlier, officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol charged Margo White-Oden with three counts of vehicular assault, three counts of Haley’s law, one count of driving under the influence, one count of a lane usage violation, two counts of seatbelt law violations, one count of financial responsibility and one count for driving without a license regarding a wreck on April 5.
Jacksboro, TN1450wlaf.com

Man with criminal history steels boots off another man’s porch

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A La Follette man who attempted to upgrade his boots lands in jail. Campbell County Deputy Preston Mullins went to a home on Island Ford Rd last week where the homeowner reported a man wearing a maroon shirt and a black ball cap was walking past his house when he came onto the porch and took a pair of boots, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Department.
Campbell County, TN1450wlaf.com

King arrested in midst of drug use

DUFF, TN (WLAF) – During the process of serving an active warrant on a woman at her Highway 25W home, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Preston Mullins allegedly interrupted her suspected drug activity. When Mullins arrived at the home very early on Saturday morning, he was looking for Crystal King. According...
Newcomb, TN1450wlaf.com

Zecchini charged in shooting death

NEWCOMB, TN. (WLAF)- A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Jellico man in connection to a weekend homicide. On Sunday, TBI special agents began working alongside detectives with the Campbell County Sheriff’s...
Campbell County, TNtbinewsroom.com

Jellico Man Arrested, Charged in Weekend Homicide

CAMPBELL COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Jellico man in connection to a weekend homicide. On May 2nd, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI...
Lafollette, TN1450wlaf.com

CCSO Sgt. Jeffers makes house calls and arrests

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Sergeant Gary Jeffers had an extra busy day around La Follette on April 21. He made house calls resulting in four arrests that day. Around 2:30pm on Wednesday, April 21, Jeffers arrested Emory Wayne Saylor, 52, and Brittani Page Carr, 34, both of...