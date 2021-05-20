Election roundup: This fall, you could be picking councilors and deciding whether to give them more budget say
The City Council yesterday approved a proposed ballot question for this November to give themselves more of a say in determining the budgets of city departments. Currently, the council can vote yay or nay on overall budgets proposed by the mayor, but can't suggest specific line-item changes. The measure, if approved by both Acting Mayor Kim Janey and the state Attorney General's office, would ask voters to give the council more granular control over budgets.universalhub.com