Suffolk County, MA

Election roundup: This fall, you could be picking councilors and deciding whether to give them more budget say

universalhub.com
 11 hours ago

The City Council yesterday approved a proposed ballot question for this November to give themselves more of a say in determining the budgets of city departments. Currently, the council can vote yay or nay on overall budgets proposed by the mayor, but can't suggest specific line-item changes. The measure, if approved by both Acting Mayor Kim Janey and the state Attorney General's office, would ask voters to give the council more granular control over budgets.

