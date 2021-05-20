Ferrari Challenge Heads to Watkins Glen for Round 3

United Autosports are delighted to confirm that Niklas Kruetten will join their LMP3 team for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans. This year, Niklas is racing for COOL Racing in the European Le Mans Series, where he won the opening round of the season at Barcelona last month. He also raced at the Sebring 12 Hours with WIN Autosport in March. Prior to that, the 18-year-old German driver raced in the 2020 Euroformula Open, scoring five podiums and winning the rookie championship. In 2019 and 2018, he competed in the FIA World Motorsport Games, the Euroformula 3, the ADAC Formula 4, the Formula 4 Italian Championship and the Formula 4 UAE, successfully scoring wins and podium finishes throughout each championship. Niklas is a sponsored athlete of the ADAC Sports Foundation after being recognised for his standout performances in single seaters.