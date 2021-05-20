newsbreak-logo
Ferrari Challenge Heads to Watkins Glen for Round 3

imsa.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iconic Marque Returns to the Site of Some of Its Historic Race Triumphs. The North American leg of Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli is set to continue this weekend with the third round of the 2021 season at Watkins Glen International. With 45 racing entries, a further 11 participating in the Club Challenge lapping experience and the attendees of the Club Competizioni GT program, the paddock is once again full of GT racing Ferraris.

Gilles Villeneuve
Jason Mccarthy
Niki Lauda
