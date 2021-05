The Fairmont State Board of Governors has approved curriculum proposals from the Academic Affairs Committee to establish five additional areas of study for students. The proposals receiving support from the Board will transition into the next stages of approval from the Higher Education Policy Commission, including a Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Care and Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science with concentrations including Exercise Physiology and Kinesiology. Upon approval, Health Information Technology and Administer in Training concentrations will be available to students pursuing a Master of Science in Healthcare Management. A Police Academy concentration, minor and certificate to be offered through the College of Liberal Arts were also among the curricula presented.