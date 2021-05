Davis (calf) is available for Thursday's game against the Clippers. Davis is good to go, as expected after he was initially listed with a 'probable' designation. The forward hasn't been his usual self since coming back from a calf injury, but with LeBron James (ankle) out Thursday and Friday, the Lakers will be relying on him as much as ever. Davis is only averaging 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals since returning to the lineup.