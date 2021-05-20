HBO Max June 2021 Schedule: Movies and TV Titles Revealed

Isabella Gomez has come a long way since making her debut on the El Rey series Matador in 2014 playing Cristina Sandoval. Since then she's become a staple on television appearing on ABC's Modern Family and lending her voice on the Disney animated series Big Hero 6 before her breakout role as Elena Alvarez on the Netflix/Pop TV reboot of One Day at a Time. While promoting her horror film Initiation for Saban Films, I spoke with the actress about her upcoming starring role on the HBO Max reboot of the ABC 80s sitcom Head of the Class, which was recently ordered to series following the pilot from Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence.