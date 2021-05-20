Hocus Pocus 2: Midler, Parker, & Najimy Officially Returning For Disney+ Pic
After more than five months since the official confirmation of Hocus Pocus 2, Disney+ has finally announced that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have officially signed on to reprise their iconic witchy roles as the Sanderson sisters in the long-awaited sequel. In addition, executive producer Adam Shankman (Hairspray), who is currently in production for Disney+’s Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, has decided to exit the director’s chair due to scheduling conflicts. Shankman’s long-time collaborator and friend Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) will now be taking over Hocus Pocus 2 as its new director.www.comingsoon.net