In reaching these key milestones, Sonoma County has outpaced the state and the nation in the rate of vaccine doses administered. “Thanks to our vast constellation of health care providers and community leaders and volunteers, we have made great progress in getting shots into arms,” said Lynda Hopkins, Chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “While we are proud of this effort, it is still too early to declare ‘Mission Accomplished.’ We have more work to do to reach everyone in the community and achieve herd immunity.”