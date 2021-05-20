newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Roe v. Wade on the Ropes

madison
 6 hours ago

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud. The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case next term that could result in a significant modification or overturn of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. At issue is a Mississippi law that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks of gestation. That is well before a fetus is viable outside the womb and, under Roe, states may not ban abortion prior to viability.

madison.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Legislature#Health Policy#Abortion#U S Supreme Court#Medicaid#State Court#Khn#Soundcloud#Politico#The Pink Sheet#The Supreme Court#Cdc#Republicans#Maskless#Americans#Cnn#Itunes#Google Play#Pocket Casts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related
PharmaceuticalsSioux City Journal

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Drug Price Effort Hits a Snag

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud. The high cost of prescription drugs is a top health issue for the public and politicians, but concerns raised by a group of moderate Democrats threaten to derail a bill being pushed by House Democratic leaders. Meanwhile, the Food...
Congress & CourtsYubaNet

Supreme Court to Hear Abortion Ban Case Challenging Roe v. Wade

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court granted Mississippi’s request to review a case challenging the state’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. These kind of bans on abortion prior to viability have been unconstitutional since 1973, when the Supreme Court decided the landmark case Roe v. Wade. In this case, the Court has agreed to consider the question as to whether all previability prohibitions on abortion are unconstitutional.
Mississippi Stateexpressnews.com

Supreme Court Will Weigh in on Mississippi's 15-Week Abortion Ban, a Direct Threat to Roe v. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will review the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, which is a direct challenge to the protections codified by Roe v. Wade in 1973. The decision to hear the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is a victory for anti-choice activists and a signal that the court’s new conservative majority may be poised to roll back reproductive rights across the country.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Health Legal Disputes to Live On Despite HHS Bid to Skirt SCOTUS

The Biden administration’s efforts to quash litigation that’s pending at the Supreme Court over Trump-era health policies may only delay judgment day. The politically charged cases over over how federal funding for family planning services can be spent and whether states can force Medicaid recipients to work for their benefits are likely to come back before the court in the future.
Illinois StateQuad-Cities Times

Watch now: If Roe v. Wade is challenged, what will be the impact on Illinois?

SPRINGFIELD — The Supreme Court announced Monday that it would hear a case from Mississippi challenging Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion. Regardless of that outcome, abortion access will likely continue uninterrupted in Illinois due to a series of laws enacted in recent years in anticipation of a federal rollback.
Congress & Courtsthelily.com

This case might bring down Roe v. Wade. Here’s what could happen.

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court announced that it would review a Mississippi law that would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is an unprecedented “direct challenge” to Roe v. Wade, according to advocates on both sides of the issue. It marks the first time the Supreme Court has decided to hear a case on an abortion ban since its landmark 1973 abortion ruling, and the first case that will be heard by the court’s new 6-3 conservative majority.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Assaults on Roe v Wade increasing

While the Biden administration works to shore up support for reproductive rights in Washington, the push to overturn Roe v. Wade is gaining momentum beyond the Beltway. In several states, Republican-controlled legislatures and statehouses are mounting direct challenges to constitutionally protected abortion rights. Last week alone, governors of seven states...
Congress & CourtsRefinery29

The Supreme Court Is Now Poised To Overturn Roe v. Wade — Here’s What To Know

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. This case presents a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that essentially legalized abortion in the U.S., and it will be the first abortion case argued before the Supreme Court since the anti-abortion Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed last fall, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Supreme Court takes case that could diminish Roe v. Wade | White House to send US-authorized vaccines overseas for first time

Welcome to Monday’s Overnight Health Care. Public safety tip: always watch the road. The 'gram is just not worth it. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com, and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4, and @JustineColeman8. Today: The conservative-majority Supreme Court is going to take...
Congress & CourtsMic

'Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health' is SCOTUS's first chance to overturn 'Roe'

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a potentially critical case on abortion rights, raising alarms that the lopsidedly conservative bench may be on the cusp of eroding the reproductive rights granted by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, centers on a 2018 Mississippi law that would bar people from terminating their pregnancies, even during the extreme early stages of pregnancy in which the fetus would have no viable chance for survival outside the womb.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Roe v. Wade’s survival just got a little more unlikely

Until now, many observers of the Supreme Court (myself included) shared a theory about how the court would probably handle Roe v. Wade in the coming years. Though it’s often hard to predict what the justices will do, the theory held that they would attempt to destroy Roe without overruling it.
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court Is Taking Direct Aim at Roe v. Wade

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court announced that it will reconsider the constitutional prohibition against abortion bans before fetal viability. This decision indicates that the ultra-conservative five-justice majority is prepared to move aggressively against Roe v. Wade rather than tinker around the edges of abortion rights. The court will take on state laws that seek to outlaw abortion at early—and perhaps all—stages of pregnancy. It seems likely that the justices took this case for the express purpose of overturning Roe and allowing the government to enact draconian abortion bans that have been unconstitutional for nearly half a century.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Indy100

What is Roe V Wade and which states would instantly ban abortion if it’s overturned?

Attacks on reproductive rights are nothing new, but thanks to the 1973 court decision ofRoe v. Wade, abortion is now recognized as a safe and legal procedure in the US. However, attacks on abortion access are growing at momentous speed. Within the last four years, the US witnessed abortion restrictions at an all-time high. According to data from the Guttmacher Institute, 32 states enacted 394 new abortion restrictions from 2011 to 2017.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

After Joe Biden Broke His Health Care Pledge, Emboldened Lobbyists Are Targeting the States

When President Joe Biden outlined his legislative priorities during his first address to Congress last month, notably absent was a major campaign promise: a public health insurance option. Instead, his current health reform proposal will funnel $200 billion more to private insurance companies to subsidize premiums, without any requirement that they cap out-of-pocket costs or eliminate them altogether.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fauci officially gives vaccinated Americans the green light to ditch their mask outside

Dr Anthony Fauci has officially cleared the way for anybody who is vaccinated to be without a mask or face covering when outdoors. “If you are vaccinated you don’t have to wear a mask outside,” president Biden’s chief medical adviser told CBS, adding that masks are needed outdoors only in an “unusual situation”. “If you are going into a completely crowded situation, where people are essentially falling all over each other, then you wear a mask. But at any other time, if you are vaccinated and you are outside, put aside your mask.”The assurance from the US’ top...