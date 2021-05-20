newsbreak-logo
NBA Fantasy: Monkey Knife Fight Picks for Pacers vs. Wizards

By Zach Brunner
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOne spot remains up for grabs in the NBA Playoffs for the Eastern Conference, with one game deciding who punches their ticket to the postseason. This Pacers vs. Wizards matchup is the lone game on the NBA fantasy slate today, which could deter you from some DFS sites. However, since Monkey Knife Fight offers prop contests for every game, nothing changes for daily fantasy basketball players over on their site, and there are plenty of picks to be made.

