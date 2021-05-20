NBA Fantasy: Monkey Knife Fight Picks for Pacers vs. Wizards

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers 5/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Washington Wizards will head to “the Hoosier State” to clash with the Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Wizards just blew the Raptors to a score of 131-129 in OT at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Thursday night. PG Bradley Beal delivered 14 of his 28 points in the 4th quarter and overtime. PG Russell Westbrook made his 34th triple-double of the season with 13 points, 17 rebounds, and 17 assists, his 180th, just one more to tie Oscar Robertson’s 181 in NBA history. PG Raul Neto brought in a career-high 25 points while Center Robin Lopez drained six of his season-high 24 points and 2 big blocks in overtime. Washington is 19th at 31-36 in the league, 10th in the Eastern Conference, and 4th in the Southeast Division.