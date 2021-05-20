It's Town Meeting week!

Wait a minute, aren’t Vermont Town Meetings normally held the first Tuesday of March? Yes, that’s true, but of course there has been nothing normal about the past 15 months, as Vermont and the rest of the world have navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the many things that went virtual or were set aside altogether were government meetings. Governing bodies at every level struggled with call-in or Zoom meetings, all the way up to and including the Vermont Legislature.