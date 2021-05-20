newsbreak-logo
MLB

Spotlight Pitchers: Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel with Vince Velasquez | Today, 5/20/21

By Chris Giordani
awesemo.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is a split shift in daily fantasy baseball as two separate four-game slates are set for Thursday on DraftKings and FanDuel. With an intriguing group of pitchers on the main slate, we have been given no premium options to work with, making cash games that much more interesting. With a duel between Phillies veteran Vince Velasquez and Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara headlining, getting to costly hitters will be of no worry and adds a challenging element to the short slate. Here are the Spotlight Pitchers for Thursday, May 20.

