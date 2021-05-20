Spotlight Pitchers: Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel with Vince Velasquez | Today, 5/20/21

So is it Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Byron Buxton's world that we're living in? If the season ended today, those might be your top two candidates for American League MVP! But it's not even May and we have a long ways to go. While Guerrero and Buxton are very different players in terms of their skillset, they're both reminders of why we need to be patient with top prospects. Not everybody clicks right away like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ronald Acuña Jr. Even Mike Trout had a bad first season! It gives me hope that somebody like Jo Adell could still get back on his feet.