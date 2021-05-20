newsbreak-logo
Shaw shareholders overwhelmingly approve of selling company to Rogers Communications

By Canadian Press
bradfordtoday.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALGARY — Shaw Communications Inc. shareholders voted Thursday in favour of a proposed sale of the company to Rogers Communications Inc. for $26-billion, including debt. The favourable vote, supported by the founding family that controls Shaw and its Freedom Mobile service, was expected. But is near the beginning of a long approval process that is expected to continue into the first half of 2022.

