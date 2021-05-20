Shaw shareholders overwhelmingly approve of selling company to Rogers Communications

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GX Acquisition Corp. ("GX") (GXGX) - Get Report, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its stockholders have voted to approve an amendment to GX's amended and restated certificate of incorporation to extend the date by which GX must effectuate its initial business combination from May 23, 2021 to July 31, 2021. As previously disclosed, on January 8, 2021, GX entered into a Merger Agreement and Plan of Reorganization (the "Merger Agreement") with Celularity Inc. ("Celularity"), Alpha First Merger Sub, Inc. and Alpha Second Merger Sub, LLC. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement, Celularity will become a wholly owned subsidiary of GX. GX and Celularity are continuing to work together to address comments from the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on the proxy statement/prospectus filed in connection with the transaction and to satisfy the various closing conditions to the consummation of the initial business combination.