From Dog Soldiers to The Reckoning: Neil Marshall Revisits His Filmography

Thanks to films like Dog Soldiers, The Descent, and Doomsday, filmmaker Neil Marshall quickly made a name for himself in the horror genre, building excitement among fans about what ambitious efforts could be over the horizon, with Marshall going on to invest more heavily in the world of episodic fantasy in the following years. Actress Charlotte Kirk, on the other hand, has dabbled in a number of genres over the years, yet has never fully invested herself in the darker side of cinema. The pair would go on to partner with one another to develop the new film The Reckoning, which is largely an unsettling historical drama, with plenty of disturbing elements in it, both rooted in the real world and the supernatural. The pair wrote the script together, along with Edward Evers-Swindell, while Marshall would also direct as Kirk also starred. The Reckoning premieres on Shudder May 13th.