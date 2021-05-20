newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Ally Financial launches retail lending partnership with Sezzle

By Caroline Hudson
bizjournals
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAlly Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has launched its "buy now, pay later" partnership with financial-technology company Sezzle. That space is a new focus area for Ally Lending, the bank's personal lending division. Ally and Sezzle announced their partnership last September. The teams have since worked to integrate their platforms. This past year has been an opportunity for Ally to test the retail strategies it plans to ramp up in 2022, said Hans Zandhuis, head of Ally Lending.

www.bizjournals.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Bank Lending#Business Growth#Sales Growth#Technology Company#E Commerce#Ally Financial Inc#Launches#Financial Details#E Commerce#Merchants#Mobile Platforms#Purchases#Point Of Sale Loans#Specific Retailers#Marketshare Growth#Strategies#Interest Rates#Traditional Credit Cards#Goods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related