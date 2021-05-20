Ally Financial launches retail lending partnership with Sezzle

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has launched its "buy now, pay later" partnership with financial-technology company Sezzle. That space is a new focus area for Ally Lending, the bank's personal lending division. Ally and Sezzle announced their partnership last September. The teams have since worked to integrate their platforms. This past year has been an opportunity for Ally to test the retail strategies it plans to ramp up in 2022, said Hans Zandhuis, head of Ally Lending.