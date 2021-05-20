Arrest made after victim reports sexual assault, forcible confinement

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at approximately 2:15 p.m., South Simcoe Police responded to a local coffee shop for a report of a threat. Officers arrived on scene and interviewed the female victim. The victim reported that her boyfriend had threatened to kill her, as she was attempting to break up with him. The victim further disclosed that there had been ongoing verbal and physical abuse during the last two weeks. The victim described several incidents over the last couple of weeks that included a physical assault, a sexual assault, and a forcible confinement.