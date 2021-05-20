newsbreak-logo
MLB FanDuel Picks Today: Awesemo Main Slate Cheat Sheet for Thursday, 5/20/21

By Staff Writer
awesemo.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a ton of day baseball today which leaves us with just four games to build lineups from on the FanDuel MLB DFS main slate. The Braves are the heaviest favorite on the slate to win outright and they’re looking like the top team to stack in daily fantasy lineups as they take on the Pirates. The Awesemo team of daily fantasy baseball experts have been working throughout the offseason to sharpen their games in order to give you the best FanDuel MLB picks to help you build your FanDuel lineups. To also help you out, Awesemo has its free MLB FanDuel picks cheat sheet for you all season long. With the help of No. 1 DFS player in the world Alex Baker’s expert projections and ownership rankings, the MLB FanDuel cheat sheet will provide some of the top MLB DFS picks today like Ronald Acuña Jr., and help get your lineups ready for first pitch.

