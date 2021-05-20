MLB DraftKings Picks Today: Awesemo Main Slate Cheat Sheet for Thursday, 5/20/21

A 12-game Tuesday main slate has the makings of an excellent night of MLB DFS action. There are a wealth of pitchers from up and down the salary spectrum, as well as a few standout stacks against weaker starters. On top of it all, there a Coors game to contend with, probably; the weather in Denver is not great again today following yesterday’s snow-out. The pitching slate has a few interesting names at the highest end of the salary spectrum, leaving daily fantasy baseball players with tough decisions. Nailing the ownership spread for pitching today is going to be a key differentiator between those whose lineups can access the top of standings and those whose lineups cannot. With a few of the top-end stacks trending for lower ownership than they deserve, there are good reasons to look to the mid-tier of salary while paying up to bats in full stacks.