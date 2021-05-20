newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB DraftKings Picks Today: Awesemo Main Slate Cheat Sheet for Thursday, 5/20/21

By Staff Writer
awesemo.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a lot of action happening early today, which means the DraftKings MLB DFS main slate gives us just four games to build from tonight. The Braves are looking like a top team to stack in daily fantasy lineups and they’re the heaviest favorite to win outright as they take on the Pirates. The Awesemo team of daily fantasy baseball experts have been working throughout the offseason to sharpen their games in order to give you the best MLB picks to help you build your DraftKings lineups. To also help you out, Awesemo has its free MLB DraftKings picks cheat sheet for you all season long. With the help of No. 1 DFS player in the world Alex Baker’s expert projections and ownership rankings, the MLB DraftKings cheat sheet will provide some of the top MLB DFS picks today like Freddie Freeman, and help get your lineups ready for first pitch.

www.awesemo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheat Sheet#Dfs Players#Fantasy Players#Baseball Players#Mlb Draftkings Picks#Draftkings Mlb Dfs#Braves#Fanduel#Pirates#Daily Fantasy Lineups#Roster Players#Tournaments#Ownership Rankings#Today#Loads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
DraftKings
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Gamblingrotogrinders.com

DraftKings and FanDuel MLB Six-Pack: 5/12/21

DRAFTKINGS AND FANDUEL MLB DFS PICKS FOR WEDNESDAY from RotoGrinders DFS expert “Beermakersfan”. Who are the best values to target for your DraftKings and FanDuel lineups at each position?? Belly up to the Fantasy Bar and find out!. Also check out ScoresandOdds.com for all your sports betting information, totals, spreads,...
Golfawesemo.com

DraftKings Cheat Sheet: Round 2 Showdown PGA DFS Picks for the Wells Fargo Championship | Xander Schauffele

We’re back with our another edition of PGA DraftKings Showdown picks Cheat Sheets for Round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship. These cheat sheets will help you make the right picks in your DraftKings daily fantasy golf lineup-building process. Right now Xander Schauffele is shaping up as one of the best DFS plays on the DraftKings second-round slate. Be sure to check out Awesemo’s expert PGA DFS projections and ownership projections to help build your lineups.
NBAawesemo.com

NBA Daily Fantasy Picks Picks Based on Awesemo Grades & Values | 5/7/21

On the menu for Friday night is a value filled 10-game NBA DFS slate. Note that four teams are playing their second game in two nights and six teams are on the front end of a back-to-back set. I fully expect chaos near roster lock, and we must be checking back to Awesemo’s NBA DFS rankings and projections for both DraftKings and FanDuel while making your NBA daily fantasy picks for lineups.
NBAawesemo.com

DraftKings Cheat Sheet: NBA Main Slate Picks for Daily Fantasy Basketball Lineups with Christian Wood | 5/7/21

We get a decent slate tonight with 10 games featured on the DraftKings NBA DFS main slate. The Rockets are looking like a popular team to stack in daily fantasy lineups as they take on the Bucks in a game that offers us the highest implied points total on the slate. The following FREE NBA DFS picks for DraftKings fantasy basketball are based directly on Awesemo’s industry-leading premium projections for Friday, May 7. Early on, the cheat sheet looks at some great options like Christian Wood, plus some excellent NBA daily fantasy value plays.
NHLawesemo.com

FanDuel Cheat Sheet: NHL DFS Picks with Alex Tuch | 5/12

The FanDuel NHL DFS main slate brings us just four games to build lineups from tonight. The Vegas Golden Knights are looking like a top team to stack in daily fantasy lineups as they take on the Sharks. From a betting perspective, the Colorado Avalanche are the heaviest favorite to win outright as they host the Los Angeles Kings. As always, Awesemo is bringing you some of the best daily fantasy hockey plays on the day’s slate brought to you in a quick-hitting format, with all the information you need to start building your FanDuel NHL lineups. The best part? It’s all based on our industry-leading projections from the No. 1 DFS player in the world, Alex Baker himself. For today’s slate, Alex Tuch is looking like one of the must-plays. Let’s get into the rest of the cheat sheet for Wednesday, May 12.
MLBSports Illustrated

MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Monday, May 10 - Main Slate Cheat Sheet

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies: Rain is in the forecast and could cause a delayed start, in-game delay, or even postponement. Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks: The roof should be open, giving a bump to the bats in this game. Pitchers. Alex Wood, SF (DK $9,800) Outside of his...
NHLawesemo.com

DraftKings Cheat Sheet: NHL DFS Picks with Dominik Kubalik | 5/10

We get nine games tonight on the DraftKings NHL DFS main slate. The Chicago Blackhawks are looking like a top team to stack on DraftKings as they take on the Dallas Stars. From a betting standpoint, the Jets are the heaviest favorite to win tonight as they take on the Canucks. Awesemo is once again bringing you some of the best daily fantasy hockey plays on the day’s slate brought to you in a quick-hitting format, with all the information you need to start building your DraftKings NHL DFS lineups. The best part? It’s all based on our industry-leading projections from the No. 1 DFS player in the world, Alex Baker himself. For today’s slate, Dominik Kubalik is looking like one of the must-plays. Let’s get into the rest of the cheat sheet for Monday, May 10.
NHLawesemo.com

DraftKings Cheat Sheet: NHL DFS Picks with Nathan MacKinnon | 5/12

We get just four games tonight on the DraftKings NHL DFS main slate. The Vegas Golden Knights are looking like a top team to stack on DraftKings as they take on the San Jose Sharks. From a betting standpoint, the Avalanche are the heaviest favorite to win tonight as they take on the Kings. Awesemo is once again bringing you some of the best daily fantasy hockey plays on the day’s slate brought to you in a quick-hitting format, with all the information you need to start building your DraftKings NHL DFS lineups. The best part? It’s all based on our industry-leading projections from the No. 1 DFS player in the world, Alex Baker himself. For today’s slate, Nathan MacKinnon is looking like one of the must-plays. Let’s get into the rest of the cheat sheet for Wednesday, May 12.
MLBrotoballer.com

Counter Strike: Global Offensive DFS Picks (5/17/21) - DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports- Early EPIC Slate

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another edition of my Counter Strike: Global Offensive DFS picks. I have been focusing on the NHL and a little bit of MLB but as we get closer to the summer months, we could see some really good CSGO tournaments pop up which means great DFS tournaments to play! As always, I will do my best to give you the stats and info you need to build the best lineups possible for your GPP and cash game CS:GO contests on DraftKings.
MLBawesemo.com

Spotlight Pitchers: Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel with Tyler Glasnow | Today, 5/8/21

Saturday’s offering of daily fantasy baseball comes in multiple servings while Awesemo’s MLB DFS tools and live shows are here to help. In a six-game early endeavor on DraftKings split into two slates on FanDuel we’ll look at Tyler Glasnow’s five-digit price tag in Oakland, while the 7:05 pm ET main slate paves way for Ian Anderson at home against the Phillies and Lance Lynn on the road against the Royals. Here are the Spotlight Pitchers and MLB DFS picks for Saturday, May 8.
MLBawesemo.com

📽️ The MLB DFS Strategy Show for DraftKings and FanDuel with Greg and PeteyMac | Today 5/11/21

MLB is back to a normal run of games, with a handful throwing first pitch before 7 ET and 12 in the usual time slots. To break it all down, Greg Ehrenberg and PeteyMac bring you all the strategy advice to help you you build the best MLB DFS lineups. Opening up the MLB DFS slate for Tuesday, 5/11/21, Greg and Pete will break down all the lineup and pitching notes leading up to early lock, including Fernando Tatis Jr. taking swings against Jon Gray and the Rockies.
NBAawesemo.com

FanDuel Cheat Sheet: Late Slate NBA Picks for Daily Fantasy Lineups with Jordan Clarkson

We are already after lock of the NBA DFS main-slate games, but we have four games featured tonight on the FanDuel late slate with plenty of big names to choose from. The Warriors look like the top team to stack tonight as they take on the Thunder. From a betting perspective, the Trail Blazers vs. Spurs game offers one of the higher implied totals. The following FREE NBA FanDuel Lineup picks for the late-night fantasy basketball slate based directly on Awesemo’s industry-leading premium projections for Saturday, May 8. The FanDuel cheat sheet is looking at some great options like Jordan Clarkson, plus some excellent NBA daily fantasy value plays.
MLBawesemo.com

MLB DFS Tournament Strategy: Leverage, Home Runs, Optimal Picks | Today, 5/11/21

A 12-game Tuesday main slate has the makings of an excellent night of MLB DFS action. There are a wealth of pitchers from up and down the salary spectrum, as well as a few standout stacks against weaker starters. On top of it all, there a Coors game to contend with, probably; the weather in Denver is not great again today following yesterday’s snow-out. The pitching slate has a few interesting names at the highest end of the salary spectrum, leaving daily fantasy baseball players with tough decisions. Nailing the ownership spread for pitching today is going to be a key differentiator between those whose lineups can access the top of standings and those whose lineups cannot. With a few of the top-end stacks trending for lower ownership than they deserve, there are good reasons to look to the mid-tier of salary while paying up to bats in full stacks.
HobbiesRotowire

DraftKings KBO: Saturday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings KBO series. Friday's KBO action featured a large number of decent or better pitchers, so it's perhaps no surprise that half the league was held to three or fewer runs. Min Woo Kim had the best outing of the day, striking out nine Heroes over six scoreless innings as the Eagles won 6-1, though it wasn't hard to find competent pitching. Eight starters allowed two or fewer earned runs, with Wes Parsons leading the rest of the pack by striking out 10 Tigers and allowing a pair of runs across six innings, helping the Dinos to a 5-2 victory. Strong offensive performances were hard to find on a day which features just a single home run.
MLBRotowire

DraftKings MLB: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series. A busy afternoon across baseball leaves just six games for the main evening slate on DraftKings. Still, there are several appealing matchups to exploit, so let's discuss some hitters and pitchers to target for your entries. Pitchers. The Marlins may have...
MLBnumberfire.com

MLB Betting Guide: Thursday 5/13/21

NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given night. Stars...
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel | Today 5/13/21

There are only four days left in the regular season, so there are a lot of injuries to monitor for tonight’s NBA DFS lineup picks. Most notably, Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid, Jonas Valanciunas, Mo Bamba, Clint Capela, Caris LeVert and Bogdan Bogdanovic are all listed as questionable at the time of writing. As per usual, the injury report later in the day has the potential to open up a ton of value on FanDuel and DraftKings.
MLBNBC Sports

MLB DFS Pitchers: Thursday 5/13 Early Slate

Corbin Burnes - Milwaukee Brewers (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) After testing positive for CO-VID 19, Corbin Burnes returns against a St. Louis team that he faced on April 8th. He totaled 30.3 Draftkings points at a salary of $9,400. Since that start, Burnes has been extremely solid averaging 29.1 DK points per game. His strikeout numbers are massive with 49 total K’s over 29.1 innings pitched. While his salary has risen, if you are able to roster him, I would confidently do so.