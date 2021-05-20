The key to understanding Hamas
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has just warned against “this false equivalence between a terrorist group—Hamas—that is indiscriminately launching rockets at civilians and Israel, which is responding to those attacks.” Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has so far prevented the U.N. Security Council from demanding an immediate Hamas-Israel ceasefire. Israel is using the time to try to restore its deterrence by inflicting costs on Hamas and limiting the terrorists’ ability to operate.www.jns.org