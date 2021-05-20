newsbreak-logo
DraftKings Cheat Sheet: NHL DFS Picks with Alex Tuch | 5/20

By Staff Writer
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL playoffs are underway! We get four games tonight on the DraftKings NHL DFS main slate. The Toronto Maple Leafs are the heaviest favorite to win outright and they’re looking like the top team to stack on DraftKings as they take on the Montreal Canadiens. Awesemo is once again bringing you some of the best daily fantasy hockey plays on the day’s slate brought to you in a quick-hitting format, with all the information you need to start building your DraftKings lineups. The best part? It’s all based on our industry-leading projections from the No. 1 DFS player in the world, Alex Baker himself. For today’s slate, Alex Tuch is looking like one of the must-plays. Let’s get into the rest of the cheat sheet for Thursday, May 20.

