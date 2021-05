McDonald’s is raising the hourly wages for its U.S. company-owned restaurants as the fast-food chain looks to hire 10,000 workers for those locations. The broader restaurant industry is facing a labor crunch. Fewer people are returning to the workforce than expected, and eateries are trying to meet consumer demand as it comes roaring back. The hiring announcements that usually arrive in the spring and summer months have been accompanied this year by news of wage hikes, referral and retention bonuses and other enhanced benefits. Chipotle Mexican Grill, for example, said that its average wage per hour would be $15 by the end of June.