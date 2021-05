Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) is buying the largest outdoor grow in Colorado known as Los Sueños Farms in a deal valued at $67 million. The transaction is a mix of cash and stock. Curaleaf said this will significantly expand its Colorado presence, vertically integrating within the state. The proposed acquisition includes three Pueblo, Colorado outdoor cannabis grow facilities covering 66 acres of cultivation capacity, including land, equipment, and licensed operating entities, 1,800 plant indoor grow and two retail cannabis dispensary locations serving adult-use customers. An additional contingent consideration of up to $8 million in stock will be paid based upon operating cash flow-based targets for 2022.