The Last of the Hitler Youth Face Their Final Account in Compelling, Disturbing Documentary
As one of the introductory title cards in Final Account reads, “Perpetrators are not born, they are made.” Filmmaker Luke Holland’s documentary focuses not on Hitler and his generals, but on lower-ranking officers and civilians who were also part of the Third Reich. Holland, whose mother was murdered by the Nazis, profiles the generation that was born in the 1920s and were children when Hitler came to power. They were undeniably shaped by the Nazi propaganda machine to become ideal soldiers or mothers for the Reich, but does that let them off the hook?www.pastemagazine.com